Parents Gave Baby Olive Garden-Inspired Name That'll Guarantee Unlimited Breadsticks For Life

The Olive Garden's old "when you're here, you're family" tag line is taking on an even deeper meaning this week: a newborn baby has just been named after the chain restaurant.

Parents Justin and Jordan Garton (you can see where this is going) have a long history with the family-friendly eatery.

"I'm only the third generation on my dad's side to be born in America," Jordan told ABC News. "I just love Italian food and growing up in Arkansas, that's pretty much one of the only Italian places that we ever got to go."

Earlier in their relationship, the couple ate at the Olive Garden "every day for six or seven weeks to get our money's worth" of a $100 "never-ending pasta pass" that allows customers unlimited pasta, breadsticks, and soft drinks. "It saved us several hundred dollars when we really needed it."

And now, the new parents — who, according to his viral Tweet, "spent the first part of our lives loving" the restaurant — are paying their respects with the naming of their daughter, Olivia Garton.

We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ☺🍝❤ #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x — Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017

We are actually pretty relieved they didn't name her the slightly more obvious Olive, and we can only hope little Olivia grows into just as big a fan of the restaurant as her parents. And if Olive Garden has anything to do with it, she will:

This made our entire DAY! Can we celebrate baby Olivia a bit early? We want to send a 🎁. Please send us a DM with your email address so that we can r each out! — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) November 20, 2017

Don't worry– we're making sure that there WILL be breadsticks. 😉 — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) November 24, 2017

Lifetime supply of breadsticks for Olivia Garton, coming right up!