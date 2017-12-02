 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Parents Gave Baby Olive Garden-Inspired Name That'll Guarantee Unlimited Breadsticks For Life
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Kid Shopping
Warning! Your Kids Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t Over the New Hatchimals
Humor
All the Wines That Pair Best With Your Child's Crappy Behavior

Baby Named After Olive Garden

Parents Gave Baby Olive Garden-Inspired Name That'll Guarantee Unlimited Breadsticks For Life

The Olive Garden's old "when you're here, you're family" tag line is taking on an even deeper meaning this week: a newborn baby has just been named after the chain restaurant.

Parents Justin and Jordan Garton (you can see where this is going) have a long history with the family-friendly eatery.

"I'm only the third generation on my dad's side to be born in America," Jordan told ABC News. "I just love Italian food and growing up in Arkansas, that's pretty much one of the only Italian places that we ever got to go."

Earlier in their relationship, the couple ate at the Olive Garden "every day for six or seven weeks to get our money's worth" of a $100 "never-ending pasta pass" that allows customers unlimited pasta, breadsticks, and soft drinks. "It saved us several hundred dollars when we really needed it."

And now, the new parents — who, according to his viral Tweet, "spent the first part of our lives loving" the restaurant — are paying their respects with the naming of their daughter, Olivia Garton.

We are actually pretty relieved they didn't name her the slightly more obvious Olive, and we can only hope little Olivia grows into just as big a fan of the restaurant as her parents. And if Olive Garden has anything to do with it, she will:

Lifetime supply of breadsticks for Olivia Garton, coming right up!

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
Join the conversation
Parenting NewsBaby NamesBabiesParenting Humor
Babies
The Truth About Taking Cold Medicine While Breastfeeding, Straight From a Doctor
by Laurel Elis
Scary Movie Gender Reveal
Babies
This Superscary Gender Reveal Will Scare the Absolute Sh*t Out of You
by Murphy Moroney
Rules of Visiting a Newborn
Babies
9 Nonnegotiable Rules of Visiting a Newborn
by Katharine Stahl
Ugly Christmas Sweaters For Babies
Holiday For Kids
20 of the Cutest "Ugly" Christmas Sweaters for Babies and Toddlers
by Laurel Elis
Gifts For Newborns
Babies
15 Gifts Newborns Will Love (Even If They Have No Idea What a Gift Is)
by Laura Lifshitz
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds