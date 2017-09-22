Why Reinvent the Wheel? 50 Boy Names From the ‘50s

There's something comforting about a strong and familiar first name. The list of the most popular names from the 1950s is filled with them. Check them out and you'll probably find a name that will even work 50 years from now, too.

James Michael Robert John David William Richard Thomas Mark Charles Steven Gary Joseph Donald Ronald Kenneth Paul Larry Daniel Stephen Dennis Timothy Edward Jeffrey George Gregory Kevin Douglas Terry Anthony Jerry Bruce Randy Brian Frank Scott Roger Raymond Peter Patrick Keith Lawrence Wayne Danny Alan Gerald Ricky Carl Christopher Dale

