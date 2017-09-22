Baby Names For Boys From the 1950s
Why Reinvent the Wheel? 50 Boy Names From the ‘50s
There's something comforting about a strong and familiar first name. The list of the most popular names from the 1950s is filled with them. Check them out and you'll probably find a name that will even work 50 years from now, too.
- James
- Michael
- Robert
- John
- David
- William
- Richard
- Thomas
- Mark
- Charles
- Steven
- Gary
- Joseph
- Donald
- Ronald
- Kenneth
- Paul
- Larry
- Daniel
- Stephen
- Dennis
- Timothy
- Edward
- Jeffrey
- George
- Gregory
- Kevin
- Douglas
- Terry
- Anthony
- Jerry
- Bruce
- Randy
- Brian
- Frank
- Scott
- Roger
- Raymond
- Peter
- Patrick
- Keith
- Lawrence
- Wayne
- Danny
- Alan
- Gerald
- Ricky
- Carl
- Christopher
- Dale
Having a girl? Check out the most popular girl names from the 1950s.
