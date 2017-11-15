34 British and Irish Places That Make Great Baby Names

Some parents get inspiration for their child's name from the place where their little one was conceived, but you can follow their lead with a geographical baby name without needing to have created life in that very place! British and Irish towns, cities, islands, and rivers have inspired many beautiful and extraordinary baby names. Words we're more used to hearing as places rather than baby names have become more popular thanks to celebrities choosing the monikers for their new arrivals, such as the London borough of Camden being picked by The Hills' Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, plus Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Go on a virtual tour of the British Isles as you browse our pick of 34 names inspired by places in England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, and then take a look at Scottish baby names plus weird and wonderful baby names chosen by British celebs.

Arran (island off the coast of Scotland) Barry (town in Wales) Brighton (city in England) Bristol (city in England) Buckley (town in Wales) Camden (London borough in England) Chelsea (London borough in England) Dale (village in Wales) Devon (county in England) Dover (town in England) Dublin (city in Ireland) Easton (village in England) Eden (river in England) Essex (county in England) Euston (London area in England) Hamilton (town in Scotland) Iola (island off the coast of Scotland) Ireland (country) Jersey (island in the English Channel) Kensington (London borough in England) Kent (county in England) Kerry (county in Ireland) Kingston (town in England) Knighton (town in Wales) Kyle (village in Scotland) Lea (river in England) Lincoln (city in England) London (city in England) Montgomery (town in Wales) Ross (region in Scotland) Shannon (river in Ireland) Skye (island off the coast of Scotland) Trent (river in England) York (city in England)