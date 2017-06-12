6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Moms Baby Showers Baby Shower Diaper Cakes It's Not a Baby Shower Without a Diaper Cake! June 12, 2017 by Rebecca Gruber 2K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It seems like everyone is baking up diaper cakes these days! But there's a hot new trend in rolling and stacking the nappies — the shaped diaper cake! Inventive moms are going beyond the one-, two-, and three-tiered creations by molding the Pampers into new structures from baskets to tricycles. We've rounded up 33 of our favorites that you can use as inspiration for your own inedible confections. Diaper Baby Bottles Pack 'em and stack 'em! Top an evenly tiered diaper cake with a washcloth to create a baby bottle ($22). a baby bottle $22 from etsy.com Buy Now Personal Diaper Cake Each baby shower guest can enjoy their own personal cake and place card ($20 for 20) made from a single Pamper. cake and place card $20 from etsy.com Buy Now Castle Diaper Cake Fit for a prince or princess, this castle diaper cake ($93) is capped off with five cones and waving flags for the full royal effect. castle diaper cake $93 from etsy.com Buy Now Diaper Basket If building a cake isn't your thing, take some inspiration from this diaper basket ($45). The actual basket is made from rolled-up diapers and filled with bottles, brushes, and more. diaper basket $45 from etsy.com Buy Now Diaper Half-Sheet Cake The half-sheet cake is a favorite of bakers, and this half-sheet diaper cake ($225) uses the same size tray to keep everything in place. half-sheet diaper cake $225 from etsy.com Buy Now Snoopy Diaper Cake Peanuts fans will love this Snoopy Diaper Cake ($75). The felt cover hides the folded-up diapers, giving it some more centerpiece appeal! Snoopy Diaper Cake $75 from etsy.com Buy Now Rubber Duckie Diaper Boat All aboard the rubber duckie steamboat! This diaper boat ($79) is basically just a rectangle of rolled-up diapers surrounded by plenty of baby bath time necessities! diaper boat $79 from etsy.com Buy Now Monkey Tricycle Diaper Cake Baby's sure to turn into an easy rider with this tricycle diaper cake ($60). Made by combining several diaper cake bases, it is sure to be a showstopper at the baby shower! tricycle diaper cake $60 from etsy.com Buy Now Camo Diaper Cake Camouflage doesn't always look sophisticated, but this Camo Diaper Cake ($42) certainly does. Without overdoing the actual camo print, it makes a great addition to the party atmosphere. Camo Diaper Cake $42 from etsy.com Buy Now Sushi Diaper Cake Mama may be staying away from raw fish during her pregnancy, but she'll gobble up this sushi-themed diaper cake ($15). Re-creating it should be a breeze — it's all in the details! sushi-themed diaper cake $15 from etsy.com Buy Now Diaper Cake Car Vroom! Baby will be all set after the mom-to-be unwraps this diaper cake car ($80). Filled with bottles, blankets, bibs, and socks, a dishwasher basket helps the car keep its shape. diaper cake car $80 from etsy.com Buy Now Thing 1 Thing 2 Diaper Cake Everyone's favorite Dr. Seuss hooligans have never looked quite as fun! This Thing 1 Thing 2 Diaper Cake ($200) is brimming with fun lil gifts for the baby. Thing 1 Thing 2 Diaper Cake $200 from etsy.com Buy Now Train Diaper Cake This cute train diaper cake ($40) is just chugging along! Covered with receiving blankets and using a wash cloth to release steam, it looks easy to re-create! train diaper cake $40 from etsy.com Buy Now Motorcycle Diaper Cake Can you say vroom? This motorcycle diaper cake ($89) is not for amateurs, but it sure is impressive! We love how the dishwasher baskets are used as storage compartments for the bike! motorcycle diaper cake $89 from etsy.com Buy Now Very Hungry Caterpillar Diaper Cake The literary classic gets a baby shower makeover with the Very Hungry Caterpillar Diaper Cake ($200). Packed with gifts following the caterpillar theme, this cake is sure to please the Eric Carle fans out there! Very Hungry Caterpillar Diaper Cake $200 from etsy.com Buy Now Panda on a Chopper This motorcycle diaper cake may look complex, but trust us, we made it ourselves and it is easier than it looks. Just follow our step-by-step instructions! Curious George Diaper Cake Curious George peeked out of the top of a flowery diaper cake. Source: Kio Kreations Beehive Diaper Cake Perfect for a baby shower or a gender reveal (what's it going to bee?), instructions for this beehive diaper cake ($9) make it look easy! beehive diaper cake $9 from etsy.com Buy Now Wishing Well Diaper Cake Talk about a scene stealer at your next baby shower. This wishing well diaper cake ($9 for the instructions) is a true centerpiece for your fete. wishing well diaper cake $9 from etsy.com Buy Now Pot of Gold Diaper Cake Luck be the baby whose baby shower includes this pot of gold diaper cake ($9 for the instructions). pot of gold diaper cake $9 from etsy.com Buy Now Nautically Themed Diaper Cake For the little sailor out there, this nautical diaper cake is simple yet sweet on the center of the table. Golf Clubs Diaper Cake This amazing golf bag diaper cake ($9 for the instructions) is so cute, you won't ever want to take it apart. Made from diapers, washcloths, baby booties, and other "secret crafting items," it is full of necessities for newborns. golf bag diaper cake $9 from diaperzoo.com Buy Now Classic Diaper Cake With all of the crazy diaper cake creations, it's nice to see a classic version ($145) that looks just like a three-level cake when set out with doilies and ribbons. classic version $145 from puddin-n-pie.com Buy Now Sophisticated Design A prepurchased handknit bunny served as the centerpiece of this sophisticated, French-inspired diaper cake. Source: Hostess With the Mostess Sparkly Tiered Confection For a sprinkle sparkle shower, this tiered treat stole the show. Source: Hostess With the Mostess Soccer Onesie Cake Forget diapers; this soccer-themed cake ($50) uses onesies as its base! soccer-themed cake $50 from etsy.com Buy Now Book-Themed Diaper Cake Each layer of this book-themed diaper cake ($100) represents a classic baby book. book-themed diaper cake $100 from etsy.com Buy Now Rock Star Cloth Diaper Cake We love the fun cloth diapers that are part of this rock star guitar diaper cake ($60). rock star guitar diaper cake $60 from etsy.com Buy Now Sailboat Diaper Cake Perfect for a nautical shower or just if you want to give some bath products to a friend, this sailboat diaper cake ($52) is a showstopper. sailboat diaper cake $52 from judicakes.com Buy Now Santa Airplane Diaper Cake For the holiday baby, this Santa airplane diaper cake ($48) does a great job of blending the two occasions. Santa airplane diaper cake $48 from judicakes.com Buy Now Hot Air Balloon Diaper Cake How sweet is this hot air balloon diaper cake? How sweet is this hot air balloon diaper cake? It looks ready to fly away! Source: Hostess with the Mostess Owl Diaper Cake Who, who, who wouldn't love this owl diaper cake ($38) for a shower? owl diaper cake $38 from etsy.com Buy Now Bee-Themed Diaper Cake For a birds-and-the-bees-themed shower, this beehive diaper cake is perfect! Source: Alyson Sivek Photography