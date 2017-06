31 Baby Shower Gift Ideas For Breastfeeding Moms

If you know that a mom-to-be plans on breastfeeding after giving birth, take her upcoming nursing journey into account when shopping for the perfect baby shower present. Whether you want to give her a gift that honors this decision or just something that will make her life a little bit easier, there are a variety of creative ideas that are both helpful and adorable. From sassy items that point out that breastfeeding is her cardio (and superpower!) to essential gear that will come in handy during those endless feedings, check out 31 of our favorite gift ideas for breastfeeding moms.



Doorbell Nap Sign Related