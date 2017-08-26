 Skip Nav
Moms You Meet
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
Pregnancy
Jaw-Dropping Then-and-Now Photos of the Twin Sisters Who Gave Birth 15 Minutes Apart
Humor
Woman and Her Fiancé — a Paraplegic — Hilariously Announce Unexpected Pregnancy
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 11 Backhanded Compliments That All Moms Are Seriously Sick of Hearing

One of the many valuable lessons of motherhood: just because it was said with a smile and a sweet delivery doesn't necessarily make it nice. On a daily basis, many moms endure oozing drool, crazy schedules, and sleepless nights. Yet despite all of the struggles, it's the "kind" words from strangers that do more damage than a blowout diaper ever could. These 11 backhanded compliments might be said with an angelic smile, but there's a deeper meaning that's just plain rude — and many mamas are sick of hearing them!

They're so cute. They look just like their dad!
You're too young to have two kids!
You had a C-section? Must've been nice to have the easy way out.
Good for you for going back to work after having a baby — I could never let strangers watch my children.
You look great for a mom your age!
You're so lucky that your husband works so hard that you don't have to!
You don't look bad for having all of those kids!
You look so pretty, I didn't even recognize you!
You sure do have your hands full!
How great that you're a stay-at-home mom now! I couldn't do that, I'd get so bored with nothing to do all day.
You're brave, taking a baby that little out in public. I would be afraid she would get sick!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Parenting HumorParenting
Join The Conversation
Best of 2014
The 50 Best Parenting Hacks You Need to Learn
by Lisa Horten
Differences Between First and Second Baby
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
by Lauren Levy
Signs You Are a Millennial Mom
Parenting
8 Things You Need to Know About Millennial Moms
by Kate Schweitzer
'90s Movies to Show Your Kids
Nostalgia
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids
by Alessia Santoro
The Funniest Homework Fails
Humor
These LOL-Worthy Homework Assignments Fail So Badly They Win
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds