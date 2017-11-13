 Skip Nav
Barbie Just Made History With Its Latest Empowering Doll

The idea of a "Barbie girl" has become more inclusive in recent years, and that trend is continuing! Mattel made history when it announced its latest doll on Nov. 13, inspired by Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad. As part of the "Shero" collection, which highlights inspiring and boundary-breaking women, the doll created in Ibtihaj's likeness will carry the medalist's fencing sabre and mask, and will wear her competitive uniform — including the hijab that the Muslim athlete chooses to wear.

This doll will be the first officially licensed Barbie in Mattel's history to don a hijab. "I'm proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab!" wrote Ibtihaj in an Instagram post revealing her Shero doll, adding: "This is a childhood dream come true."

"Ibtihaj continues to inspire women and girls everywhere to break boundaries," wrote the company when announcing the doll, asserting that girls "can be anything." The doll will be available for purchase in 2018, allowing many children to play with a Barbie who truly represents them for the very first time. Take a look at the doll ahead, then check out other Olympian-inspired dolls available to buy!

