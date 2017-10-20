 Skip Nav
Parenting Tips and Advice
7 Tips That Make Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave Easier
Babies
This Baby Gets Photographed Wearing an Incredible Costume Every Time She Naps
Parenting
The Ultimate Guide to Last-Minute Kids' Costumes

Basketball Slam Dunk Gender Reveal

Dad Slam Dunks at His Baby's Gender Reveal — Then Rips Off His Shirt in Celebration

Slam Dunk Gender Reveal

When you slam dunk your gender reveal.

#LoveWhatMatters

Credit: A. Marie

Posted by Love What Matters on Thursday, October 19, 2017

However you choose to reveal the gender of your baby is exciting, but one couple just showed everyone how to make your reveal party a total slam dunk. In a video taken on a basketball court, A. Marie's partner dribbled up to the hoop, which held a balloon filled with either pink or blue powder inside, and dunked the ball, popping the balloon and revealing to everyone what they were expecting. To see the results — and watch the dad-to-be celebrate shirtless — check out the video above.

Join the conversation
Parenting VideosGender RevealFatherhoodViral Videos
Viral Videos
This Animated Short Film About Día de los Muertos Will Bring You to Tears
by Macy Daniela Martin
Dax Shepard Shares Video of Daughter on Ellen DeGeneres Show
Celebrity Kids
Your Heart Will Melt Over This Video of Dax Shepard's Daughter Riding a Mini Motorcycle
by Monica Sisavat
Couple's Figure Skating Routine to "The Sound of Silence"
Fitness Video
This Haunting Figure Skating Routine Makes You Feel the Music in Your Bones
by Brinton Parker
How to Cut a Round Cake
Viral Videos
Newsflash: THIS Is How You Should Actually Be Cutting Your Round Cakes
by Victoria Messina
Kellywise Saturday Night Live Skit Video
Kate McKinnon
SNL's Sketch of Kellyanne Conway as Pennywise Will Haunt You Forever
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds