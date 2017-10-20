Basketball Slam Dunk Gender Reveal
Dad Slam Dunks at His Baby's Gender Reveal — Then Rips Off His Shirt in Celebration
Slam Dunk Gender Reveal
When you slam dunk your gender reveal.
#LoveWhatMatters
Credit: A. Marie
Posted by Love What Matters on Thursday, October 19, 2017
However you choose to reveal the gender of your baby is exciting, but one couple just showed everyone how to make your reveal party a total slam dunk. In a video taken on a basketball court, A. Marie's partner dribbled up to the hoop, which held a balloon filled with either pink or blue powder inside, and dunked the ball, popping the balloon and revealing to everyone what they were expecting. To see the results — and watch the dad-to-be celebrate shirtless — check out the video above.