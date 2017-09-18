 Skip Nav
Make This Halloween Magical With These Beauty and the Beast Costume Ideas For Kids

Belle and the gang are having a major moment (again) thanks to the major remake of the classic Disney fave Beauty and the Beast this year, which starred Emma Watson as the princess who befriends a lonely beast.

If your kiddos watch the movie a few times a week at least, then there's no question they're going to want to dress up as their favorite characters this Halloween. From classic Princess Belle costumes to adorable Chip ensembles, here are some costume ideas and accessories that will make their trick-or-treating experience a tale as old as time.

Chip Costume For Toddlers
$40
Buy Now
Belle Village Life Dress
$30
Buy Now
Lumière Kids' Costume
$65
Buy Now
Toddler Beast Costume
$50
Buy Now
Belle Blue Dress
$50
Buy Now
Disney Belle Costume For Baby
Beauty and the Beast Deluxe Child Costume
Disney Belle Tiara
Sterling Silver Rose Pendant
Beauty and the Beast Belle's Accessory Set
Chip Costume For Toddlers
Belle Floating Charm Pendant
Belle Village Life Dress
Belle Toddler Gown
Toddler Girls' Belle Top and Bottom Set
Lumière Kids' Costume
Disney Belle Deluxe Costume
Disney Belle Deluxe Costume Accessory Set
Beauty and the Beast Costume Dress
Belle Deluxe Celebration Dress
Toddler Beast Costume
Disney Belle Jewelry Set
Belle Ballgown
Disney Belle Light-Up Wand
Beauty and the Beast Child's Belle's Ballgown
Belle Sparkle Deluxe Costume
Girls' Belle Classic Costume
Disney Belle Costume Accessory Set
Belle Blue Dress
Disney Belle Costume Bodysuit
