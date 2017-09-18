Make This Halloween Magical With These Beauty and the Beast Costume Ideas For Kids

Belle and the gang are having a major moment (again) thanks to the major remake of the classic Disney fave Beauty and the Beast this year, which starred Emma Watson as the princess who befriends a lonely beast.

If your kiddos watch the movie a few times a week at least, then there's no question they're going to want to dress up as their favorite characters this Halloween. From classic Princess Belle costumes to adorable Chip ensembles, here are some costume ideas and accessories that will make their trick-or-treating experience a tale as old as time.