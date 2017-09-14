 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Kate Middleton Approved Brand Made Me Stop Fearing Maternity Clothes

You may go through the first few months of pregnancy in denial that your wardrobe has to change. But once that zipper on your boyfriend jeans won't budge around the second trimester, it's time to act. Leggings and your loosest dress can only take you so far. It's time for maternity clothes. Groan.

When that happened to me, I thankfully recalled the wisdom of my mom friends: check out ASOS. When you're pregnant, generous friends share advice about baby gear, pregnancy-safe beauty products, and their preferred parenting philosophy. Everyone seems to have a slightly different take on these personal decisions, but I noticed a theme when it came to maternitywear. So many of my friends had a soft spot for ASOS, the affordable online-only retailer I hadn't previously associated with maternity clothes. Since I had bought some nonpregnancy dresses and a few favorite sweaters from the site, I was excited to check it out.

Related
You Have to See These 87 Celebrities' Ultimate Maternity Looks

In addition to its own maternity line, ASOS stocks over 20 additional brands in the US. I was relieved to find that the site completely upends the traditional "maternity tent" style and instead translates mainstream looks for pregnancy needs. Just look at this side-by-side comparison of Princess Diana in 1984 and Kate Middleton in 2015 to see how far pregnancy fashion has come (polka dots remain popular, apparently). Kate, who is pictured wearing an ASOS maternity dress here, shows off the more tailored look modern mothers-to-be prefer. Perhaps we can expect to see more of her in ASOS now that Kate is pregnant with her third child.

Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein / WPA Pool

ASOS launched its maternity offering toward the end of 2011 and has been growing since then. A brand spokesperson told me that millennial expectant mothers want to maintain their sense of style. They also want something affordable. When you think about it, maternity clothes makers have a captive market: us pregnant ladies need something to wear. But ASOS recognizes that a maternity customer will probably only get five months of wear out of a piece, which means she is always looking for the best possible value often at low price points. And even if you could spend all the money in the world, these styles will win you over, as evidenced by Kate Middleton and even Beyoncé, who wore a "Preggers" t-shirt from ASOS a couple months before her twins arrived.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Related
The Maternity Style Advice I’m So Glad I Took

In order to keep the maternity offerings as relevant as possible, ASOS treats its maternity line just like the others: it studies which styles are hot right now. "We start by considering what the key trends are for the season, then identify whether they are fit appropriate for the shape of the maternity customer," the company explains. Pregnancy can be a time of heightened body awareness, and shopping for an unfamiliar figure can cause anxiety. By giving style-conscious pregnant women a familiar online shopping experience and overall looks they'd like regardless if they were pregnant, ASOS makes the maternity clothes experience more enjoyable.

In fact, I find myself planning to wear some of my purchases post-pregnancy, and many of the brand's "nursing" options are created for that dual purpose. To get a taste, here are some of my ASOS favorites, including basics, special occasion dresses, and professionalwear. Just like any online shopping site, ASOS's styles and fits can be hot and cold and vary by specific taste and body. You may require a few rounds of returns. But I swear I'm getting more compliments these days on my maternity wardrobe than I did on my regular outfits.

Sleeveless Swing Dress in Polka Dot
Preggers Slogan Tee
Ridley Skinny Jean in Clean Black With Over The Bump Waistband
Easy T-Shirt in Stripe
Multi Fringe Sleeve T-Shirt
Jersey Peg Pant With Draw Cord Waist
Maternity/Nursing Wrap Top in Crepe
Maternity/Nursing Stripe Sweatshirt
Nursing Wrap Over Sweater in Textured Stripe
Maternity/Nursing Asymmetric Top
Smock Dress in Vintage Tropical Print
Deep Plunge Floral Strappy Midi Dress
Cami Cold Shoulder Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress
Swing Dress With Short Sleeve
Shift Dress With Scallop Detail
Sweater With Roll Neck and Rib Detail
V Neck Blouse
Noppies Maternity Blazer
Classic Trench
Mamalicious Tailored Pant
Mamalicious Over The Bump Legging
Bardot Dress With Half Sleeve in Spot
Start Slideshow
PregnancyMaternity Clothes
Shop More
Asos Maternity Sweaters SHOP MORE
Asos
NURSING Wrap Over Sweater In Textured Stripe
from Asos
$51
Asos
Sweater With High Neck
from Asos
$28$20
Isabella Oliver
Striped Knitted Sweater
from Asos
$149$78
Asos
Sweater with Halloween Elbow Patch
from Asos
$36$21
Asos
Sweater In Rib With Off Shoulder And Fluted Sleeves
from Asos
$40
Asos Maternity Jeans SHOP MORE
Asos
Kimmi Boyfriend Jeans In Roxy Wash With Over The Bump Waistband
from Asos
$49$35
Asos
RIDLEY Skinny Jeans in Roy Dark Stonewash with Busted Knees With Under the Bump Waistband
from Asos
$48
Asos
FLORENCE Authentic Straight Leg Jean In Mid Blue With Stepped Waistband And Raw Hem
from Asos
$56
Asos
Kimmi Shrunken Boyfriend Jean In Tyler Mid Wash With Rips
from Asos
$53$28
Asos
KIMMI Shrunken Boyfriend Jeans in Clover Mid Stonewash with Raw Hem Turn-Up With Over The Bump Waistband
from Asos
$51
Mama Licious Maternity Pants SHOP MORE
Mama Licious
Mama.licious Mamalicious Nursing Double Layer Floral Jumpsuit
from Asos
$87
Mama Licious
Mama.licious Mamalicious Tailored Pant
from Asos
$56
Mama Licious
Mama.licious Mamalicious Mix 2 Pack Organic Legging
from Asos
$40
Mama Licious
Mama.licious Mamalicious Organic 2 Pack Legging
from Asos
$40
Mama Licious
Mama.licious Mamalicious Over The Bump Legging
from Asos
$29
Asos Maternity Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beyoncé Knowles
Just in Case You Forgot Beyoncé Is Pregnant, It Says So on Her Shirt
by Marina Liao
Halloween
You Can Pull Together a Last-Minute Cactus Halloween Costume With One of These 43 Pieces
by Alessandra Foresto
Halloween
Celebrity Halloween Costume Ideas — Katy Perry, Karl Lagerfeld, Rachel Zoe, and More!
by Chi Chau
Jessica Alba
5 Ways to Steal Jessica Alba's Maternity Looks
by Rebecca Gruber
Asos Maternity Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
michimichaud
michimichaud
polishedclosets
impatientdixie
Asos Maternity Jeans AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
whatwouldkarldo
a_mermaiddiary
oliamoda
madamandrews
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds