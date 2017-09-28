Need a Gift For Your Pregnant Friend? Consider This Your Baby Gear Must-Have List For 2017

Registering for baby gear if you're expecting a new family member (or just buying a gift, for that matter) can be beyond overwhelming. There are thousands of products on the market that were all supposedly created to make your and baby's life just a little bit easier. And while looking up reviews are a great way to settle on those big-ticket must-have items (read: strollers, cribs, and car seats), there's simply not enough time to sort through the rest of the necessary gear you'll need that way.

Fortunately, we've consolidated the list for you with a roundup of superinnovative and downright gorgeous products that shook up the baby gear scene in 2017.