Best Christmas Gifts For Him
Stumped by What to Get Him This Year? We Have 22 Unique Gifts
If you're continuously stumped by what to get the special man in your life, we're here to make it easy. Think about what he enjoys — or what you think he needs — and use that as a jumping-off point. If that still takes you in the same direction of "a pack of athletic socks," scrap that and check out our fun list. From light-up desk trinkets that he'll immediately display at his office to wardrobe accessories that will help him articulate his love for the house dog, we have 22 out-of-the-box presents for you to check out. Happy shopping.
Choose Your Dog Breed Necktie
$49
City Map Glass
$14
Razor Pit Sharpener
$25
Sound-Activated Light Blocks
$30
STATE Lenox Backpack
$125
from Bloomingdale's
Baseball Stadium Blueprints - Team Colors
$185
Old Fashioned Hot Chocolate Maker
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Brumi Pour Over Coffee Brewer - White
$34.99
from Target
World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Craft Cocktail Bitters & Syrup Set
$25
Beard Pack
$40
Scotch Infused Toothpicks Gift Set
$35.95
Tinker Stainless Steel Knife
$42.50
from Lord & Taylor
Stelle Audio Navy Blue/Gold Go-Go Wireless Speaker
$129
from Neiman Marcus
Home Run Beer Pong
$65 $44.99
