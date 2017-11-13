Stumped by What to Get Him This Year? We Have 22 Unique Gifts

 Skip Nav
If you're continuously stumped by what to get the special man in your life, we're here to make it easy. Think about what he enjoys — or what you think he needs — and use that as a jumping-off point. If that still takes you in the same direction of "a pack of athletic socks," scrap that and check out our fun list. From light-up desk trinkets that he'll immediately display at his office to wardrobe accessories that will help him articulate his love for the house dog, we have 22 out-of-the-box presents for you to check out. Happy shopping.

UncommonGoods Ties
Choose Your Dog Breed Necktie
$49
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Ties
UncommonGoods Drinkware
City Map Glass
$14
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
UncommonGoods Kitchen
Razor Pit Sharpener
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kitchen
UGG
Men's Scuff Slipper
$79.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more UGG Slippers
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Sound-Activated Light Blocks
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Bloomingdale's Backpacks
STATE Lenox Backpack
$125
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Backpacks
Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid Game
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Artwork
Baseball Stadium Blueprints - Team Colors
$185
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Artwork
Moleskine Smart Writing Set
$199
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Old Fashioned Hot Chocolate Maker
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen Appliances
Full Circle
Brumi Pour Over Coffee Brewer - White
$34.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Full Circle Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Urban Outfitters
World's Smallest Walkie Talkie Set
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Cuyana
Le Sud Leather Travel Bag
$375
from Cuyana
Buy Now See more Cuyana Bags
Wood Bottle Opener
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Brooklyn Bartender: A Modern Guide to Cocktails and Spirits
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
You Suck at Parking Cards
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Craft Cocktail Bitters & Syrup Set
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Beard Pack
$40
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
UncommonGoods Men's Fashion
Scotch Infused Toothpicks Gift Set
$35.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Men's Fashion
Victorinox
Tinker Stainless Steel Knife
$42.50
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Victorinox Kitchen Knives
Neiman Marcus Luggage
Stelle Audio Navy Blue/Gold Go-Go Wireless Speaker
$129
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Luggage
UncommonGoods Men's Fashion
Home Run Beer Pong
$65 $44.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Men's Fashion
