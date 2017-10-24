Deck the Halls in Style With These 12 Top-Rated Christmas Lights​

When it comes to the holiday season, the majority of us — myself included — have an endless appetite for Christmas lights. No matter if it's the traditional multicolored mini strands or the retro-inspired incandescent bulbs, I say: the brighter, the better! Yet with so many options these days for radiant illumination, making your selection can become quite the challenge.

After spending countless hours in the deep, dark trenches of the internet, we've rounded up the absolute best Christmas lights for you to decorate your home in seasonal style. Whether you're seeking teeny-tiny, twinkling fairy lights, energy-saving LEDs, or battery-operated glows, ahead are 12 highly rated options guaranteed to help shine your way into the new year.