15 Pieces of Cookware That Will Transform Your Kitchen For 2018
15 Pieces of Cookware That Will Transform Your Kitchen For 2018

If one of your many goals for 2018 is to give your kitchen a serious upgrade, a great place to start is by assessing your current cookware inventory. Your old, hand-me-down pots and pans may have once fit the bill, but that is no longer; they are now turning out disappointing dishes, and you've likely had enough. Fret not — we have 15 must-have items that will get you on your way toward becoming the culinary master you dream of being in the new year. Scroll through to see which cookware items and gadgets are on the horizon for 2018.

Dillard's Cookware Sets
Fleischer and Wolf Seville Series Stainless Steel & Copper Tri-Ply Fry Pan Set
$99.99
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Dillard's Cookware Sets
Presto
Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch
$39.99 $17.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Presto Indoor Grills
Rachael Ray
4.5QT. Oval Casserole
$100 $39
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Rachael Ray Casseroles & Dutch Ovens
Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer
$160
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Bakeware Sets
Food NetworkTM 7-pc. Ultimate Textured Bakeware Set
$99.99 $74.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Bakeware Sets
WaxonWare 11-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan & Skillet
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Taylor Weighing Bowl Digital Kitchen Scale
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Crate & Barrel
Microplane ® Grater-Zester
$14.95
from Crate & Barrel
Buy Now See more Crate & Barrel Kitchen Tools
KitchenAid
KSM150PSCV Artisan Caviar 5-qt. Stand Mixer
$379.99 $339.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more KitchenAid Mixers & Accessories
Gourmia Automatic Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
KitchenAid
Mixing Bowls (3 PC)
$130 $59.99
from Gilt
Buy Now See more KitchenAid Mixing Bowls
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
$100
from williams-sonoma.com
Buy Now
All-Clad
11" Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill
$155 $49.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more All-Clad Griddles & Grill Pans
OXO
Good Grips Angled Measuring Cup Set (3 PC)
$20
from Gilt
Buy Now See more OXO Cookware Sets
Cuisinart
Waf-F10 Round Belgian Waffle Maker
$89.99 $59.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Cuisinart Kitchen Appliances
