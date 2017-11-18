Best Disney Gifts For Kids
Grab These 25 Disney Gifts For the Holidays Before They Sell Out
If you're a fan of all things Disney, you know the holidays can be the perfect time to shower your favorite kiddos with pixie dust from the most magical place on Earth! Whether you're shopping for toddlers, tweens or anything in-between, we've got you covered with the best Disney gifts for kids this time of year.
Ultragirl + Disney® Twins II Mary Jane Flat, Red, Toddler
$65
from Neiman Marcus
Cell Phone Camera Tracking Accessory - Brown (KE3J2ASTW)
$20
Disney Princess Disney® Princess Belle Girls' Deluxe Costume
$35 $10.50
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean Dual Ended Lip Gloss & Lipstick by
$26 $13
from Kohl's
Boy's Disney Toy Story Backpack - Blue
$40 $24
from Nordstrom
First Order Stormtrooper Figure by LEGO - Star Wars
$26.95
LEGO® DUPLO® Mickey Minnie Birthday 10597
$24.99 $19.99
''it's a small world'' The Happiest Cruise Travel Tumbler by Jerrod Maruyama
$19
Disney Jr. Minnie Mouse Vintage Play Kitchen
$139.99
Aden + Anais Set Of 4 Disney Swaddles
$54.95
from Nordstrom
Moana Disney Moana Adventure Collection
$27.99
babyGap | Disney Baby Mickey Mouse garter sweater
$39.95
from Gap
Beauty & The Beast Beauty Belle En Rose Twin/Full Reversible Comforter
$59.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Cars 3 Deluxe Die Cast Set - Crazy 8 - 5-Piece
$29.95 $20
Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose by Arribas - Extra Large
$295
Jake and the Never Land Pirates Hide About Play Tent with Tunnel
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Frozen Forever Sisters Playland with 50 Balls
$49.99 $34.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Kion ''Tsum Tsum'' Plush - The Lion Guard - Mini - 3 1/2''
$5.95
Elena of Avalor Disney Elena of Avalor Palace of Avalor
$17.29 $15.56
