Grab These 25 Disney Gifts For the Holidays Before They Sell Out
Grab These 25 Disney Gifts For the Holidays Before They Sell Out

If you're a fan of all things Disney, you know the holidays can be the perfect time to shower your favorite kiddos with pixie dust from the most magical place on Earth! Whether you're shopping for toddlers, tweens or anything in-between, we've got you covered with the best Disney gifts for kids this time of year.

Mini Melissa
Ultragirl + Disney® Twins II Mary Jane Flat, Red, Toddler
$65
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Mini Melissa Girls' Shoes
Disney
Cell Phone Camera Tracking Accessory - Brown (KE3J2ASTW)
$20
from Target
Buy Now See more Disney Toys
bath sponges
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Costumes & Dress-Up
Disney Princess Disney® Princess Belle Girls' Deluxe Costume
$35 $10.50
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Costumes & Dress-Up
LORAC
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean Dual Ended Lip Gloss & Lipstick by
$26 $13
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more LORAC Lip Gloss
Loungefly
Boy's Disney Toy Story Backpack - Blue
$40 $24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Loungefly Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Disney
First Order Stormtrooper Figure by LEGO - Star Wars
$26.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Target Models & Kits
LEGO® DUPLO® Mickey Minnie Birthday 10597
$24.99 $19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits
Family Feud
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Disney
''it's a small world'' The Happiest Cruise Travel Tumbler by Jerrod Maruyama
$19
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Kids' Clothes
Jasmine
$13
from shopdisney.com
Buy Now
Kid Kraft
Disney Jr. Minnie Mouse Vintage Play Kitchen
$139.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Kid Kraft Play Food & Cooking Toys
Disney
Moana Costume Shoes for Kids
$19.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Boys' Clothing
Disney
Kid's Skipper Riley Watch - Blue
$32.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Disney Boys' Watches
Aden Anais
Aden + Anais Set Of 4 Disney Swaddles
$54.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Aden Anais Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Target Action & Toy Figures
Moana Disney Moana Adventure Collection
$27.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
Gap
babyGap | Disney Baby Mickey Mouse garter sweater
$39.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Clothes and Shoes
Gap
GapKids | Disney Mickey Mouse tee
$24
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Boys' Tees
Disney
Beauty & The Beast Beauty Belle En Rose Twin/Full Reversible Comforter
$59.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Disney Kids Bedding
Disney
Cars 3 Deluxe Die Cast Set - Crazy 8 - 5-Piece
$29.95 $20
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Vehicle Toys
Disney
Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose by Arribas - Extra Large
$295
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Disney
Jake and the Never Land Pirates Hide About Play Tent with Tunnel
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Disney Pretend Play & Costumes
Disney
Frozen Forever Sisters Playland with 50 Balls
$49.99 $34.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Disney Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Disney
Kion ''Tsum Tsum'' Plush - The Lion Guard - Mini - 3 1/2''
$5.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Soft & Plush Toys
Target Action & Toy Figures
Elena of Avalor Disney Elena of Avalor Palace of Avalor
$17.29 $15.56
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
