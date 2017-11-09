 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 10 Cutest, Most Creative Dolls For Kids

Dolls are one of those classic toys that, when done right, can be pure kid magic. But not all doll creations are made equally in terms of cuteness, kid appeal, and affordability. You're in luck, though, because we tracked down the 10 coolest, most creative, and best-made dolls on the market today. From classics you probably played with in your own childhood to new toys designed to appeal to modern minis, these dolls are made for kids of all ages and interests. Whether you're looking for an affordable doll for your destructive toddler or a keepsake for your older child that comes with endless accessories, these are the doll brands you need to know about now.

BeForever dolls
$115
from americangirl.com
Buy Now
Esther the Hippo
$46
from blablakids.com
Buy Now
giant dolls
$180
from blablakids.com
Buy Now
Friend Indeed dolls
$69
from landofnod.com
Buy Now
Baby Alive dolls
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Disney Princess Toddler dolls
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
Barbie Fashionistas line
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Our Generation dolls
$24
from target.com
Buy Now
Mine to Love dolls
$25
from melissaanddoug.com
Buy Now
Cuties collection
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
L.O.L. Surprise! dolls
$10
from target.com
Buy Now
L.O.L. Big Surprise
$115
from amazon.com
Buy Now
American Girl Dolls
BlaBla Dolls
Friend Indeed Dolls
Baby Alive Dolls
Disney Collection Princess Toddler Dolls
Barbie
Target Our Generation Doll
Melissa & Doug Mine to Love Dolls
Cabbage Patch Kids Cuties
L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
Start Slideshow
Holiday For KidsKid ShoppingLittle KidsDollsToddlersToysGifts
Shop Story
Read Story
BeForever dolls
from americangirl.com
$115
Esther the Hippo
from blablakids.com
$46
giant dolls
from blablakids.com
$180
Friend Indeed dolls
from landofnod.com
$69
Baby Alive dolls
from amazon.com
$9
Disney Princess Toddler dolls
from target.com
$20
Barbie Fashionistas line
from amazon.com
$6
Our Generation dolls
from target.com
$24
Mine to Love dolls
from melissaanddoug.com
$25
Cuties collection
from amazon.com
$9
L.O.L. Surprise! dolls
from target.com
$10
L.O.L. Big Surprise
from amazon.com
$115
Shop More
Hanna Andersson Girls' Outerwear SHOP MORE
Hanna Andersson
Girls Journey's End Quilted Jacket
from Hanna Andersson
$110
Hanna Andersson
Toddler Sherpa Lined Corduroy Jacket
from Hanna Andersson
$68
Hanna Andersson
Kids Our Warmest Reversible Down Jacket
from Hanna Andersson
$120
Hanna Andersson
Girls All Fur It Hooded Vest
from Hanna Andersson
$66
Hanna Andersson
Toddler Supersoft Overalls In Stretch Denim
from Hanna Andersson
$46
Anthropologie Kitchen SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Dottie Honey Pot
from Anthropologie
$20
Anthropologie
Gisela Spoon Rest
from Anthropologie
$12
Anthropologie
Gold Polka Dotted Pot Holder
from Anthropologie
$14
Anthropologie
Old Havana Teapot
from Anthropologie
$58
Anthropologie
Elise Lefebvre Sliced Apple Measuring Cups
from Anthropologie
$28$19.95
Anthropologie Kitchen AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Food
40+ Boozy Gifts So Good They'll Raise a Glass in Thanks
by Nancy Einhart
Gift Guide
15 Sweet and Thoughtful Gifts Your Grandma Will Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
22 Thoughtful, Personalized Presents — Starting at Just $7!
by Kathryn McLamb
Gift Guide
25 Unique Secret Santa Gift Ideas — $15 and Under!
by Kathryn McLamb
Anthropologie Kitchen AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cakeandconfetti
meaningfulspaces
honeyhollowhome
sswansondesign
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds