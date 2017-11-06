9 Thoughtful (Nonfood) Gift Baskets Guaranteed to Wow Everyone on Your Holiday List

Ah, the holidays. When we're not sprinting from one party to another, we're scrambling to buy gifts for everyone on our list, and not just any gifts, either: thoughtful ones that show how much we care. But with so many people to shop for, this seasonal task can start to feel more daunting than loving. Luckily, we have the simple way you can save time, cut down on stress, and wow your recipient: by ordering artisanal gift baskets online. We've rounded up the best gift basket boutiques from around the country ahead and — before you eye us skeptically — we promise there's no weird fruit arrangements involved! These curated and beautifully packaged gift baskets are filled with only the most stylish home, bath, and beauty goodies hand-picked for every type of person and guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.