We Can't Believe How Good These Gifts Are For the Whole Family — and All From Kohl's

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and you may be struggling to put together your list of gifts for your loved ones. You'll need to add some things for your parents, siblings, significant other, and the children in your life, and thinking about the amount you need to buy can be totally overwhelming.

Luckily, you can find something for everyone on your list at Kohl's. From fashion-forward accessories to toys your kids will love, you'll be able to get all of your holiday shopping done in one place.

Keep reading to find the perfect gift for each of your loved ones.

Dockers
Men's Rfid-Blocking Extra-Capacity Slimfold Wallet
$32 $26
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Dockers Wallets
Timex
Men's Weekender Leather Chronograph Watch - TW2P62300JT
$85 $76
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Timex Watches
adidas
Men's French Terry Logo Pants
$45 $40
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more adidas Pants
Kohl's Pajamas
Jammies For Your Families Men's Jammies For Your Families "Team Santa" Santa Top & Fleece Bottoms Pajama Set
$40 $24
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Pajamas
Nike
Court Borough Mid Winter Men's Waterproof Basketball Shoes
$90
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes
Lauren Conrad
Velour Bunny Ear Ballet Slippers with Sleep Mask
$32 $18
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Face Masks
Nike
Womens 22-Inch Gym Club Duffel Bag
$35 $26
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Nike Travel Duffels & Totes
Apt. 9
Sugar Pom-Pom Mini Satchel
$59 $35
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Apt. 9 Satchels
Kohl's Home Fragrance
Serene House Supernova Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser
$94 $60
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Home Fragrance
Apt. 9
Advisor Women's Ankle Boots
$80 $40
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Apt. 9 Boots
Hasbro
Marvel Avengers Iron Man Arc FX Armor Set by
$30 $26
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Hasbro Action & Toy Figures
Kohl's Pretend Play & Costumes
Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman "My Heroes" Backpack & Lunch Bag Set
$30 $18
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Pretend Play & Costumes
Alex
Spa My-Lites Custom Streaks Kit
$27 $24
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Alex Hair Care
Shaq
Basketball Double Hoop Shot Traditional Arcade & Bluetooth Online App Game
$130
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Shaq Games & Puzzles
Little Tikes
Spiralin' Seas Waterpark
$60 $50.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Little Tikes Backyard & Garden Play
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
