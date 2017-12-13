 Skip Nav
13 Genius Gifts For Teens on Amazon — All Under $30

Teenagers can be hard to shop for, especially since they're going through so many major transitions in their lives. If you're hunting for holiday gifts, you want to get them something memorable and fun. Luckily, we have found all kinds of affordable products that teens will be thrilled to receive. Plus, they're all from Amazon, so they're easy to order. Check out our top picks and get shopping.

AGreatLife Money Maze Puzzle Box
AGreatLife Money Maze Puzzle Box
$9
ElecStars Bluetooth Shower Speaker
ElecStars Bluetooth Shower Speaker
$26
Wekity Mini Flying Drone Ball
Wekity Mini Flying Drone Ball
$18
The Faceshop Disney Collaboration Ink Gel Stick
The Faceshop Disney Collaboration Ink Gel Stick
$16
Gecko Fine Art 60-Piece Gel Pen Set
Gecko Fine Art 60-Piece Gel Pen Set
$30
MignonandMignon Rose Gold Initial Heart Necklace
MignonandMignon Rose Gold Initial Heart Necklace
$20
Laghcat Mermaid Tail Blanket
Laghcat Mermaid Tail Blanket
$17
Disney Mickey Mouse Silhouette Post Stud Earrings
Disney Mickey Mouse Silhouette Post Stud Earrings
$14
Evergreen Tree DIY Portable Smartphone Mobile Phone Projector
Evergreen Tree DIY Portable Smartphone Mobile Phone Projector
$25
FreLo Pink Plush Pom-Pom Fuzzy Slippers
FreLo Pink Plush Pom-Pom Fuzzy Slippers
$20
Idea Up Reversible Sequins Mermaid Pillowcase
Idea Up Reversible Sequins Mermaid Pillowcase
$12
Daisy Fuentes Digital Wrist Watch
Daisy Fuentes Digital Wrist Watch
$20
Luluburd Pop-Out Phone Grip and Stand
Luluburd Pop-Out Phone Grip and Stand
$1
