 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
29 Beautiful Handmade Halloween Costumes For Kids

Nothing beats handmade! The search for the perfect Halloween costume for your baby or tot can sometimes end up in disappointment — but that's only if you're sticking to big-box stores. Step out of your comfort zone, and get ready to be dazzled by these unique handmade costumes from creative folks who sell their wares on Etsy. They just might cast a spell on Mama and make her opt for handmade (with the added benefit of someone else doing the work!) this Halloween.

crocheted caterpillar costume
$41
Buy Now
princess costume
$489
Buy Now
This Enchanted Woodland Fairy costume
$275
Buy Now
pie costume
$70
Buy Now
Baby Parrot Costume
$22
Buy Now
baby robot bunting
$48
Buy Now
Pebbles and Bam Bam
$89
Buy Now
bear costume
$78
Buy Now
Mermaid Costume
$40
Buy Now
Snow White costume
$58
Buy Now
matching Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum dresses
$150
Buy Now
superhero costume
$58
Buy Now
box of movie theater popcorn
$75
Buy Now
Wonder Woman costume.
$41
Buy Now
baby burrito blanket
$62
Buy Now
Hogwarts Gryffindor student costume
$27
Buy Now
The Raggedys costume set for two
$90
Buy Now
unicorn costume
$69
Buy Now
dinosaur cape
$50
Buy Now
Ghostbusters-inspired costume
$27
Buy Now
happy ghost costume
$35
Buy Now
cheeseburger costume
$75
Buy Now
milk and cookie
$60
Buy Now
Little Red Riding Hood costume
$40
Buy Now
Deer Costume
$45
Buy Now
Rainbow Costume
$60
Buy Now
Raincloud Costume
$50
Buy Now
Frappuccino Coffee Kids Costume
$70
Buy Now
Carrot Costume
$120
Buy Now
The Very Hungry (Baby) Caterpillar
Princess
A Fairy
Pie in the Sky!
Parrot Baby Costume
Baby Robot
Prehistoric Fun
Baby Bear
Little Mermaid
Snow White
Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum Matching Dresses
Handmade Superhero Halloween Costume
Popcorn Box
Wonder Woman
Baby Burrito
Hogwarts Gryffindor Student Costume
Raggedy Andy and Raggedy Ann
Unicorn Costume
Halloween Dinosaur Costume
Stay Puft Ghost
Happy Ghost
Baby Cheeseburger
Milk and Cookies
Little Red Riding Hood
A Pretty Deer
Rainbow Baby
Little Raincloud
Baby Frappuccino
Sweet Carrot
Start Slideshow
Easy Halloween CostumesKid Halloween CostumesClassic Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesEasy CostumesDIY Halloween CostumesCostumes For KidsDisney Halloween CostumesHalloween For KidsKid ShoppingEtsy FindsEtsyHandmadeHalloween
Shop Story
Read Story
princess costume
from
$489
pie costume
from
$70
baby robot bunting
from
$48
Pebbles and Bam Bam
from
$89
bear costume
from
$78
Snow White costume
from
$58
box of movie theater popcorn
from
$75
baby burrito blanket
from
$62
Hogwarts Gryffindor student costume
from
$27
The Raggedys costume set for two
from
$90
Ghostbusters-inspired costume
from
$27
happy ghost costume
from
$35
cheeseburger costume
from
$75
milk and cookie
from
$60
Little Red Riding Hood costume
from
$40
Shop More
Western Chief Boys' Shoes SHOP MORE
Western Chief
Boy's Mickey Mouse Rain Boot
from Nordstrom
$39.95
Western Chief
Toddler Boy's 'Dinosaur Friends' Light-Up Rain Boot
from Nordstrom
$29.95
Western Chief
Boy's Tractor Tough Rain Boot
from Nordstrom
$29.95
Western Chief
Boy's Classic Ex Rain Boot
from Nordstrom
$39.95
Western Chief
Boy's 'Batman Everlasting' Waterproof Rain Boot
from Nordstrom
$39.95
shopbop.com Backpacks SHOP MORE
Fjallraven
Kanken Mini Backpack
from shopbop.com
$70
shopbop.com
STATE Mini Kane Backpack
from shopbop.com
$75
Alexander Wang
Attica Soft Mini Cross Body Bag
from shopbop.com
$495
Sam Edelman
Sammi Studded Mini Backpack
from shopbop.com
$98
See by Chloe
Andy Mini Backpack
from shopbop.com
$230
Barneys New York Girls' Shoes SHOP MORE
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Laminated Glitter Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$265
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Laminated Glitter Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$265
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Leather Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$265
adidas
Kids' Superstar Faux-Leather Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$50
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Suede Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$240
shopbop.com Backpacks AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Travel
10 Colorful Travel Accessories That Will Turn Baggage Claim Into a Rainbow
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
13 Backpacks For When You're Traveling With Way Too Much Stuff
by Rebecca Brown
Fall Fashion
The Ultimate Guide to Fall's Hottest Handbag Trends
by Sylvia Esmundo
Fall Fashion
The Childhood Piece You Need to Start Wearing Again
by Aemilia Madden
shopbop.com Backpacks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
muchlovesophie
clarkandstone
briahammelinteriors
layersofmeaning
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds