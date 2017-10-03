29 Beautiful Handmade Halloween Costumes For Kids

Nothing beats handmade! The search for the perfect Halloween costume for your baby or tot can sometimes end up in disappointment — but that's only if you're sticking to big-box stores. Step out of your comfort zone, and get ready to be dazzled by these unique handmade costumes from creative folks who sell their wares on Etsy. They just might cast a spell on Mama and make her opt for handmade (with the added benefit of someone else doing the work!) this Halloween.