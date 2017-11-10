Give the Gift of a Cozy and Chic Home With These Ikea Gifts Under $50

 Skip Nav
The holiday season is a time for giving, and many of us revel in the search for the perfect gift for everyone on our lists. We spend hours scouring the internet, holiday markets, and boutiques looking for beautiful, unique, and useful items that will put a smile on our loved ones' faces. But one of the best destinations for gifts this season might just be hiding right under your nose. While it may not be the obvious choice for gifts, Ikea is a great destination for all things cute, affordable, and stylish. Keep reading for 26 home gift ideas, all under $50!

tea light holder
$6
from ikea.com
Buy Now
cactus decorations
$15
from ikea.com
Buy Now
scented candles
$6
from ikea.com
Buy Now
succulent
$15
from ikea.com
Buy Now
picture frame
$5
from ikea.com
Buy Now
pink and white vase
$10
from ikea.com
Buy Now
knitted throw blanket
$25
from ikea.com
Buy Now
patterned plate
$4
from ikea.com
Buy Now
pair of salad servers
$6
from ikea.com
Buy Now
carafe
$8
from ikea.com
Buy Now
two vases
$6
from ikea.com
Buy Now
pink glass
$2
from ikea.com
Buy Now
serving bowl
$25
from ikea.com
Buy Now
pot holders
$3
from ikea.com
Buy Now
flask
$5
from ikea.com
Buy Now
tea infusers
$4
from cliqueorganicsalons.com
Buy Now
patterned mug
$4
from ikea.com
Buy Now
sugar and creamer set
$8
from ikea.com
Buy Now
pastry cutters
$3
from ikea.com
Buy Now
tea towels
$5
from ikea.com
Buy Now
hedgehog light
$15
from ikea.com
Buy Now
These candlesticks
$10
from ikea.com
Buy Now
sheepskin
$50
from ikea.com
Buy Now
geometric vase
$8
from ikea.com
Buy Now
coaster set
$7
from ikea.com
Buy Now
scented candle
$2
from ikea.com
Buy Now
