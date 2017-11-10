Give the Gift of a Cozy and Chic Home With These Ikea Gifts Under $50

The holiday season is a time for giving, and many of us revel in the search for the perfect gift for everyone on our lists. We spend hours scouring the internet, holiday markets, and boutiques looking for beautiful, unique, and useful items that will put a smile on our loved ones' faces. But one of the best destinations for gifts this season might just be hiding right under your nose. While it may not be the obvious choice for gifts, Ikea is a great destination for all things cute, affordable, and stylish. Keep reading for 26 home gift ideas, all under $50!