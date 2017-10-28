 Skip Nav
Get Building! These Are the Best New Lego Sets of 2017

This year has been one of the most impressive yet when it comes to Lego, which will be made extremely apparent when every new set starts to sell out ahead of the holidays. From Disney playsets that include your kiddo's favorite characters, to robot sets that help your little one learn to code, Lego released something amazing for every kid who loves creating in 2017 — and you'll want to get your hands on these sets before the shelves are empty!

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building Kit
$160
LEGO DUPLO Town Santa's Winter Holiday
$24
LEGO City Coast Guard Heavy-Duty Rescue Helicopter
$60
LEGO Juniors Snow White's Forest Cottage
$14
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon
$800
LEGO Ninjago Destiny's Bounty
$160
LEGO City Jungle Explorers Jungle Exploration Site
$120
$40
LEGO Star Wars Jakku Quadjumper
LEGO Minecraft The Waterfall Base
LEGO Friends Sunshine Catamaran
LEGO Nexo Knights The Stone Colossus of Ultimate Destruction
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Ski Lift
LEGO Architecture Arc de Triomphe
LEGO Technic Airport Rescue Vehicle
LEGO Creator Modular Poolside Holiday
LEGO Architecture Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy The Milano vs. The Abilisk
LEGO DUPLO Disney Mickey Racer
LEGO Star Wars Battle on Scarif
LEGO Friends Heartlake Hospital
LEGO Super Heroes Beware the Vulture
LEGO Elves Magic Rescue from the Goblin Village
LEGO Batman Movie The Batwing
LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Box 2.0
LEGO The Batman Movie — The Batmobile
LEGO Star Wars Tracker I
LEGO Super Hero Girls' Wonder Woman Dorm
LEGO Disney Princess Ariel and the Magical Spell
LEGO Batman Movie The Ultimate Batmobile
LEGO DC Comics Super Hero Girls Eclipso Dark Palace
LEGO Minecraft The Ocean Monument
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
