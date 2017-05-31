The Maternity Style Advice I’m So Glad I Took

As soon as I announced my pregnancy, I received an influx of advice — including some maternity styling tips I now swear by. I was at a loss when I suddenly couldn't fit into my go-to pants, and left to my own devices, I likely would have spent way too much money on everyday basics simply because I didn't know any better. If you're struggling to establish your maternity style, unsure where to skimp and where to splurge, keep reading for the fashion advice that will make your life a whole lot easier.

Before you buy anything, turn to your closet.

Just because you have a baby bump, that doesn't mean your existing wardrobe is off limits. What about those oversize sweaters or those comfortable maxi dresses that tie at the waist? Before you even step foot in a maternity store, carve out an afternoon to try on the clothes in your closet. Who knows? A hair tie here and a buckle there, and you may just be able to stay in your regular wardrobe while pregnant.

Embrace maternity jeans early on.

Yes, the elastic-around-the-button hack can extend the life of your normal jeans, but the truth is, it just doesn't always work — and you'll definitely reach a point when it feels like you're pushing it. When I first announced my pregnancy, several friends encouraged me to invest in maternity jeans early on and I'm so glad I did. Not only is it just more comfortable to let it all hang out, but you don't have to worry that your shirt will ride up and show off your little trick.

Consider cheap retailers your best friend.

When you start scoping out maternity clothes online and in stores, it can be tempting to invest in an all-new wardrobe of quality pieces. After all, you want to feel your best, right? Well yes, you do, but there are plenty of less expensive retailers with stylish options. Think: Target, Old Navy, ASOS, and Topshop. Even better: You won't feel guilty when you decide to splurge on something nice for your baby shower or a major event.

Don't force yourself into normal undergarments.

Trying to squeeze yourself into the Spanx and tights you already own is just not worth it. That thick waistband digging into your baby bump? No thanks. You may only be wearing them for a few months, but do yourself a favor and invest in some maternity versions of your go-to undergarments.

Find slouchy items you can rock later.

Now is the time to embrace the slouchy top and fitted bottom look! Bonus: You'll be able to sport those draping tees and blouses long after the baby arrives.

Don't skimp on the bigger bras.

Your bra size will inevitably go up, and chances are it won't go back to your usual size until several months after your baby is born — or maybe never? In any case, steer clear of the cheap bras that can't handle wear and tear. Instead, buy quality bras you love because you'll likely be wearing them for a while.

Sneakers, sneakers, and more sneakers.

Comfortable footwear — now that is a good place to put your dollars. Bless you, models everywhere, for making gym shoes stylish again! Take a cue from Gigi Hadid's many sneaker looks to come up with outfits that are both fashionable and functional.