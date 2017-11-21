 Skip Nav
2017 Was Full of Inventions That Make Parenting Easier — Thank Goodness!

Every year, we look forward to Time's Best Inventions list not only for a great read, but in hopes that it will reveal new and exciting ways to make parenting easier. The publication's 2017 list did not disappoint, offering a variety of groundbreaking finds that make everything — from sipping that morning cup of coffee to monitoring your sleeping baby — a whole lot simpler. Ranging in price and sophistication level, we wouldn't be surprised to see a few of the parenting picks become household staples . . . after all, who doesn't want a personal robot?

We've highlighted our favorite family-friendly picks from the list, and you'd best believe we're adding them all to our wish lists. Time's complete report also highlights plenty of nonparenting inventions that we love, like Halo Top's "healthy" ice cream, so be sure to read it in full!

Nest Secure — Smart Home Security System
Bempu — Wearable Baby Temperature Monitor
Molekule — Air Purifying System
Willow — Smart Breast Pump
Ember — Temperature Regulating Coffee Cup
Jibo — Personal Robot
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds