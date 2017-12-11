 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Shop the 11 Products Our Editors Were Obsessed With This Year — Steamers and Bras Included!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Shop the 11 Products Our Editors Were Obsessed With This Year — Steamers and Bras Included!

It's always easier to try out a new product when you read reviews or know a friend who has had a positive experience. Our editors are experts at researching new items and testing them out. To make for some fun and informative shopping, we rounded up some of the best picks we shared with our audience this year. From a bed frame to a hair dryer and even a $9 bra, you'll want to see why we're raving about these hot choices. Take a look.

Related
You Have to Check Out What Our Editors Are Shopping This December
Hanes Convertible Wire Free Bra
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
American Tourister Moonlight Spinner
$89
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zinus Upholstered Platform Bed
$282
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Xtava Professional Ceramic Blow Dryer
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
WaxonWare 11-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan & Skillet
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hotel Collection's Ultimate MicroCotton Bath Towels
$15
from macys.com
Buy Now
Mario Badescu
Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
$17
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Mario Badescu Skin Care
Poly and Bark Trattoria Arm Chairs
$109
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara - Only at ULTA
$23
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tarte Mascara
Macy's Kitchen Storage
Salav GS06-dj Garment Steamer with 360 Swivel Hanger
$79.99 $39.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Kitchen Storage
M.Gemi
The Corsa
$348
from M.Gemi
Buy Now See more M.Gemi Boots
Hanes Convertible Wire Free Bra
American Tourister Moonlight Spinner
Zinus Upholstered Platform Bed
Xtava Professional Ceramic Blow Dryer
WaxonWare 11-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan & Skillet
Hotel Collection's Ultimate MicroCotton Bath Towels
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Poly and Bark Trattoria Arm Chairs
Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara
Salav Garment Steamer
M. Gemi Corsa Boots
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Product ReviewsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Hanes Convertible Wire Free Bra
from amazon.com
$9
American Tourister Moonlight Spinner
from amazon.com
$89
Zinus Upholstered Platform Bed
from amazon.com
$282
Xtava Professional Ceramic Blow Dryer
from amazon.com
$35
WaxonWare 11-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan & Skillet
from amazon.com
$40
Hotel Collection's Ultimate MicroCotton Bath Towels
from macys.com
$15
Mario Badescu
Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
from Ulta
$17
Poly and Bark Trattoria Arm Chairs
from amazon.com
$109
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$23
Macy's
Salav GS06-dj Garment Steamer with 360 Swivel Hanger
from Macy's
$79.99$39.99
M.Gemi
The Corsa
from M.Gemi
$348
Shop More
Tarte Mascara SHOP MORE
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara
from Macy's
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
from Sephora
$23
Tarte
Tarteist Lash Paint Mascara
from Ulta
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
from Macy's
$23
Mario Badescu Skin Care SHOP MORE
Mario Badescu
Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater Facial Spray/4 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$7
Mario Badescu
Drying Lotion
from Nordstrom
$17
Mario Badescu
Drying Lotion/1 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$17
Mario Badescu
Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater Trio
from Nordstrom
$20
Mario Badescu
Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
from Nordstrom
$16
Macy's Kitchen Storage SHOP MORE
Macy's
Salav GS06-dj Garment Steamer with 360 Swivel Hanger
from Macy's
$79.99$54.99
Colonial Mills
True-Texture Hamper
from Macy's
$79.99$47.99
Macy's
Fuller Brush Co. Electrostatic Sweeper
from Macy's
$59.99$35.99
Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection 6-Pc. Stockholm Lidded Canisters Set, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$105$62.99
iROBOT
Braava Jet 240 Mopping Robot
from Macy's
$289.99$199.99
Mario Badescu Skin Care AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
18 Unisex Beauty Gifts So Good You and Your S.O. Will Fight Over Them
by Stephanie Nguyen
Fall Beauty
Calling All Beauty-Lovers — These Are the 50 Best Products Under $50
by Krista Jones
Acne
I Finally Found the 1 Acne Spot Treatment That Works on My Problematic Skin
by Krista Jones
Skin Care
These 8 Nourishing Cleansers Are Exactly What Your Face Needs This Fall
by Krista Jones
Tarte Mascara AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Must Have Box
Shop All Your Favorite POPSUGAR Must Have Items This Holiday Season
by Krista Jones
Ulta Beauty
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
by Emily Orofino
Beauty Tips
The 10 Best Products For Making Your Blue Eyes Sparkle
by Wendy Gould
Beauty News
OMG, Tarte Is Having a MAJOR Flash Sale — but It Only Lasts 24 Hours!
by Erin Cullum
M.Gemi Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Winter Fashion
The Boots Our Editors Swear by For Surviving Winter in Style
by Marina Liao
Fall Fashion
You Won't Regret Wearing a Single Pair of These Shoes to Your Next Wedding
by Sarah Wasilak
Must Haves
I Spent Years Looking For the Perfect Boot, and I Finally Found It (in So Many Colors!)
by Krista Jones
Tarte Mascara AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theladylavender
trendy_momz
holliewdwrd
stacynifong
Mario Badescu Skin Care AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lux_mommy
taylorlawren_
mckenziebrelyn
to_be_maven
M.Gemi Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dannonkcollardmua
aloprofile
fashionismyfortee
aloprofile
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds