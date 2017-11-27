Best Rainbow Baby Photos 2017
The Rainbow Baby Photos From 2017 That Will Make You Happy-Cry
Arguably, any birth photo or newborn session could bring a sane human to happy tears, but there's just something about a photo of a rainbow baby that fully encompasses the bittersweet emotions of welcoming life after loss. From the photos of parents meeting their rainbow babies for the time to colorful newborn sessions, these are the rainbow baby photos that are making us dissolve into puddles of tears.
