6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Moms Best of 2017 Best Strollers 2017 17 Sweet Rides For Your Baby in 2017 June 15, 2017 by Rachel Taylor 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. As a mom of five, I know how insurmountable it can feel to try to get out of the house with little ones. Because of this, I can tend to put function in front of style — but I also know that life needs to be FUN and not just functional for moms to be happy! That's why I've compiled a list of the top new strollers for 2017, chosen for a combination of both function and style. Features like one-handed seat adjustments and under-seat storage with all-side accessibility make life out and about as easy as possible. Stylish elements, such as upgraded fabrics and leather-lined handle bars, give you a feeling of luxury. Shop all 17 styles ahead. UPPAbaby 2017 Cruz Aluminum Frame Stroller You are going to fall in love with the smooth ride of the UPPAbaby Cruz 2017 Stroller ($500). It is lightweight and easy to maneuver in crowded spaces. The telescoping handlebar sports a beautiful premium leather cover and can be adjusted with one hand. The seat is also one-hand adjustable and can be reclined into five different positions (including a full-flat position for comfortable sleeping).

Nuna MIXX2 Three Mode Stroller If you are looking for a stroller that is easy to both fold and maneuver, the Nuna Mixx2 ($600) fits the bill. Its one-hand open/close function is a lifesaver! A handy compartment divider keeps the large storage basket well-organized so that you can find whatever you're looking for — fast.

Mutsy Nexo Buggy Compact Stroller This might be the perfect stroller for a day of shopping! The Mutsy Nexo Buggy Compact Stroller ($299) does a great job of combining the compact size of an umbrella stroller (for excellent navigation through narrow store aisles) with the functionality of a larger stroller (with its spacious storage compartment). Another huge perk is that you can remove the fabric lining and throw it in the wash! The stroller frame is extremely light, and the front wheels swivel 360 degrees for easy maneuverability. Maxi-Cosi Adorra Stroller The Maxi-Cosi Adorra Stroller ($400) stands out for its ability to provide extra support during the tiny newborn stage, as well as its extra space when that little one turns into a rambunctious toddler! You can recline the seat at varying degrees in both the forward-facing and parent-facing positions. The storage basket is expandable to fit larger items and flips down for easy access.

Bugaboo Runner Stroller The Bugaboo Runner Stroller Base ($400) and Runner Seat For Bugaboo Runner Stroller ($390) combine to give you a great running experience. It is a comfortable run for both the short and the tall runner with its adjustable handlebar. Your baby can face forward like in a traditional jogger or can face you for easy monitoring. The full-length brake bar allows you to easily control speed with either hand.

2017 Vista Aluminum Frame Convertible Stroller An ultrasmooth ride combined with an ability to accommodate for more than one child makes the 2017 Vista Aluminum Frame Convertible Stroller With Bassinet & Toddler Seat ($840-$900) a favorite choice for moms! The bassinet is vented (which gives it the flexibility to be used year-round) and is also approved for overnight sleep. It can accommodate up to three children without growing wider with the UPPAbaby RumbleSeat and PiggyBack board accessories (sold separately). Baby Jogger 2017 City Select Lux Convertible Stroller The Baby Jogger 2017 City Select Lux Convertible Stroller ($630) is a stunning stroller with a luxurious feel. If you are a mom who doesn't want to compromise on function or fashion, then this is the stroller for you! Every part of it is made with high-quality materials that are built to last. It can convert to a double stroller if a second baby is in your future, and it is designed with 20 different seating configurations. The under-seat basket is massive and can be accessed from all sides.

Mountain Buggy 2017 Duet The Mountain Buggy 2017 Duet ($599) can convert to a side-by-side double stroller (additional seat sold separately). It is easy to both fold and open with one hand, even in double-stroller mode! The tote can carry up to 40 pounds, which means you don't have to be picky about what you take along with you.

Bugaboo Bee5 The Bugaboo Bee5 ($799) is a fun, lightweight stroller that is fully customizable. That means you get to choose the color of not only your seat fabric but also your chassis, sun canopy, handlebar, and wheel caps! The seat is reversible, so you can keep a closer eye on your little one when you need to. The sun canopy gives your baby's delicate skin extra protection from the sun with UPF 50+ fabric.

Britax 2017 B-Ready Stroller You are going to love how versatile the Britax 2017 B-Ready Stroller ($500) can be! It converts to an in-line double stroller (additional seat sold separately) with 12 different seating options. The seat is reversible with four reclining positions to keep your baby comfortable all day long.

Bugaboo Donkey Stroller The Bugaboo Donkey Stroller ($1,209-$1,279) can carry it all! The side luggage basket is one of this stroller's most loved features. Everything you need is right there when you want it. When you need to load up both the side and under-seat baskets, you will be able to carry up to 33 pounds. It is extremely easy to push on varied terrain, and the handle bar adjusts for height.

Britax 2017 B-Agile Stroller The Britax 2017 B-Agile Stroller ($270) lives up to its name! The lightweight frame, three-wheel configuration, and swivel front tires allow it to turn around on a dime. It is a great option for when you have to navigate through large crowds. We also love that you can remove the lining for easy cleaning.

GB Pockit Stroller The GB Pockit Stroller ($250) is the smallest stroller on the market. When folded, its dimensions are 11.8 inches by 7 inches by 13.8 inches. It's so small that you will be able to fit it in the overhead bin on your next flight! It can support children all the way from 6 months up to 55 pounds. That is an amazing feat for a stroller that weighs less than 10 pounds. It's also known for easy, one-hand pushing and steering. Bugaboo Cameleon3 Stroller One of the most unique things about the Bugaboo Cameleon 3 ($1,219) is that you can reverse the handle bar so the large back wheels become the front wheels. This allows you to maneuver over rough terrain effortlessly. For even more challenging surfaces, like sand and snow, you can completely remove the two smaller wheels to use it in a two-wheel position.

Stokke 2017 Xplory Stroller You are going to LOVE the face-to-face interaction that the higher seat position of the Stokke Xplory V5 Stroller ($1,129) allows. This stroller is steady and sturdy, even with a higher center of gravity. The handlebar is adjustable, and the seat can also switch into a forward-facing position so you and your baby can explore the world together! Bugaboo Buffalo Stroller If you are a mom who loves to be outdoors, then the Bugaboo Buffalo Stroller ($1,119) is the one for you! It is specifically designed to be an all-terrain stroller and performs beautifully on outdoor trails, on hills, and in parks. It has a handy bag hook where you can hang your purse or diaper bag for easy access. The handlebars adjust to accommodate different driver heights. You can recline, reverse, or release the seat with one hand, which means you don't have to set your little one down in order to make stroller adjustments.

Mima Xari The Mima Xari ($1,424-$1,449) is loved for its beautiful, futuristic design. It has a hard canopy that will give you an added feeling of protection when transporting your newborn. If you like your little one to ride higher up for a more face-to-face feel, the seat can be changed from a traditional low position to a higher position.

Best Of 2017Strollers