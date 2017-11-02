20 Fluffy Teddy Bears Any Child Would Be Happy to Get

There are two types of kids in this world: toy kids, and stuffed animal kids. Growing up, I didn't want anything fancy to play with — I just wanted to be surrounded by an arsenal of fluffy friends, and there's no stuffed animal as classic as the teddy bear. Brands like Gund and Steiff have been making them for years because they'll never go out of style. Whether you need a gift for a newborn, a five-year-old, or someone a little older, here are 20 teddy bears to consider.