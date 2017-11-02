 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Fluffy Teddy Bears Any Child Would Be Happy to Get

There are two types of kids in this world: toy kids, and stuffed animal kids. Growing up, I didn't want anything fancy to play with — I just wanted to be surrounded by an arsenal of fluffy friends, and there's no stuffed animal as classic as the teddy bear. Brands like Gund and Steiff have been making them for years because they'll never go out of style. Whether you need a gift for a newborn, a five-year-old, or someone a little older, here are 20 teddy bears to consider.

Related
10 Insanely Cool Dollhouses That You'd Be Willing to Pay Mortgage On
Little Me Baby Boys Tiny Dinosuar 10" Plush Teddy Bear
Melissa & Doug Jumbo Teddy Bear
Trademark Games Happy Trails Plush Rocking Bear
Melissa & Doug Infant 'Teddy Wear' Plush Toy
The Bear Factory Pink Plush Bear
Anne Claire Crochet Midi Teddy
Bestie Bear
Gund Indigo Bear Plush
Elegant Baby Baby's Crochet Stuffed Bear
Gund My First Teddy Comfy Cozy
Il Borgo Knit Cashmere BG Teddy Bear, Ivory
Gund Snuffles Plush Teddy Bear Toy
The Well Appointed House Hansa Toys Stuffed Teddy Bear
Liska Teddy Bear
Steiff Urs Teddy Bear
Burberry Plush Baby Teddy Bear w/ Check Trim
Liska Mink Fur Teddy Bear
Elegant Baby Knit Teddy Bear
Gund Teddy Bear with Headphone Soft Toy
Steiff Cozy Teddy Bear
Start Slideshow
Gifts For KidsGift GuideToys
Shop More
Melissa & Doug Stuffed Animals SHOP MORE
Melissa & Doug
Toddler 'Beeposh - Sally Elephant' Plush Toy
from Nordstrom
$24.99
Melissa & Doug
Giant T-Rex Plush
from Nordstrom
$99.99
Melissa & Doug
Toddler Giant Sheep Plush
from Nordstrom
$59.99
Melissa & Doug
Plush Sea Lion
from Nordstrom
$39.95
Melissa & Doug
Plush Hippopotamus
from Nordstrom
$69.95
Little Me Soft & Plush Toys SHOP MORE
Little Me
Baby Boys Tiny Dinosuar 10" Plush Teddy Bear
from Dillard's
$15
Little Me
Baby Boys Safari 10" Plush Teddy Bear
from Dillard's
$15
Little Me
Baby Boys Cute Puppies 10" Plush Teddy Bear
from Dillard's
$15
Little Me
Baby Girls Vintage Rose 10" Plush Teddy Bear
from Dillard's
$15
Little Me
Damask Scroll 10" Plush Teddy Bear
from Dillard's
$15
Elegant Baby Stuffed Animals SHOP MORE
Elegant Baby
Solid/Striped Plush Duck
from Dillard's
$20
Elegant Baby
Baby's Bunny Bedtime Huggie/Blanket
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$26$19.50
Elegant Baby
Baby's Lambie Bedtime Huggie/Blanket
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$26$19.50
Elegant Baby
Baby's Puppy Bedtime Huggie/Blanket
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$26$19.50
Elegant Baby
Swan Knittie Bittie Plush Toy
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$30$22.50
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds