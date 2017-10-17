 Skip Nav
19 Toys Your Kids Will Want From Disney This Year

If you've ever gone toy shopping for a little one in the midst of the holiday season, you know that it can be complete madness; the best way to avoid that involves planning ahead. To get started, think about what movies your family has enjoyed seeing this year. Whether your kid is obsessed with all things Moana or still can't get enough of the Cars series, there's arguably no better place to shop for complementary gifts than Disney. We went ahead and pulled out the best toys in hopes of making your holiday shopping that much easier . . . and fun.

Disney
Moana Maui the Demigod's Kakamora Adventure Playset
$22.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Toys
Disney
Iron Man - Marvel Legends Series Action Figure - 4''
$12.95 $9.99
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Darth Vader Die Cast Racers - Star Wars
$6.99
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Vehicle Toys
Disney
Spider-Man Action Figure - Legends Build-A-Figure Collection - Spider-Man: Homecoming - 6''
$24.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Marvel Ultimate Series Black Widow Premium Action Figure - 10'' H
$34.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
First Order Stormtrooper Figure by LEGO - Star Wars
$26.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Beast BrickHeadz Figure by LEGO
$14.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Mulan Pop! Vinyl Figure by Funko
$12.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Thanos Action Figure - Marvel Select - 10''
$24.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Wonder Man Action Figure - Build-A-Figure Collection - 6''
$24.95 $18.99
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Yoda Die Cast Racers - Star Wars
$6.99
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Vehicle Toys
Disney
Cruz Ramirez Remote Control Vehicle - Cars 3
$19.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Vehicle Toys
Disney
Heihei Screaming Toy - Moana
$14.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Toys
Disney
Elena of Avalor Deluxe Singing Doll Set - 11'' (with 10'' Isabel)
$39.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Dollhouses & Accessories
Disney
Cinderella Castle Play Set - Walt World
$89.99
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Toys
Disney
Doc McStuffins Pet Vet Care LEGO Duplo Playset
$32.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Toys
Disney
Cars 3 Deluxe Die Cast Set - Crazy 8 - 5-Piece
$29.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Vehicle Toys
Disney
BB-8 Talking Figure - 9 1/2'' - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
$39.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Action & Toy Figures
Disney
Frozen Castle Playset
$26.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Toys
