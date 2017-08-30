 Skip Nav
13 Toys From the '90s You Can Buy Now and Steal From Your Kids Later

The '90s had everything from Nirvana to Friends to over-the-top Nickelodeon shows. And the toys we had "back in the day" were just as memorable. And guess what? Many of the top toys on the market 20 years ago are making a huge comeback thanks to some solid movie revivals (looking at you Power Rangers!) and millennials' obsession with all things nostalgia.

Here's are some toys you can buy that'll transport you right back to childhood.

Easy Bake Oven
$45
Buy Now
Hungry Hungry Hippos
$22
Buy Now
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Power Wheels Dune Buggy
$230
Buy Now
Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Boppers
$20
Buy Now
Don't Wake Daddy
$20
Buy Now
Skip It
$46
Buy Now
Super Soaker
$20
Buy Now
The Tickle Me Elmo
$25
Buy Now
Snackin' Lily Baby Alive Doll
$20
Buy Now
Furby Connect
$75
Buy Now
Tamagotchi
$25
Buy Now
