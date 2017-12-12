 Skip Nav
The Best Toys of 2017 For Kids Based on Their Age

Every year, a slew of new toys are released on top of the already-amazing (and overwhelming) selection of products out there for kids. However, all toys are not created equal, and some of the year's hot toys are better for some kids than others, depending on their age. If you're looking to gift your kids something that's trendy and age-appropriate, look no further than our carefully curated list of the best toys of 2017 for each age.

Age 1: Playskool Friends Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo
Age 2: Tuck Me In Quilt
Age 3: Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart
Age 4: Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Dancing Figure
Age 5: Hatchimals Surprise
Age 6: Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkeys
Age 7: Zoomer Show Pony
Age 8: Dr. Beaker
Age 9: Bop It! Maker
Age 10: Nintendo Switch
Age 11: BB-8 Hero Droid
Age 12: Lego Boost Creative Toolbox
Age 13: Lego Architecture Arc de Triomphe
