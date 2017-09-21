 Skip Nav
The 15 Best Toddler Toys of 2017 Will Put a Big Smile on Your Little One's Face

Even though the toddler years are feared by some and loved by others, one thing's for sure: it's a really fun age when it comes to playing with toys. Kids these days really get the hookup between a robotic dog that acts like the real thing and an adorable rattle that doubles as an accordion. If you have any little buddies who are between 2 and 3 years old, these new toys from 2017 are sure to be hits.

Wow Wee
WowWee Chip Robot Toy Dog
$139.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Wow Wee Action Figures & Vehicles
Little Tikes
Little TikesTM Anchors Away Pirate Ship Water Table
$79
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Little Tikes Outdoor Sports & Games
Hedstrom Sensory Ring Stackerz Toy Set
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Vtech
; Count & Learn Alphabus
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Vtech Educational Toys
Jellycat
Infant 'Large Bashful Bunny' Stuffed Animal
$32.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jellycat Soft & Plush Toys
Target Toys
Hatchimals Glittering Garden Hatching Egg – Sparkly Penguala by Spin Master
$59
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
Playhut® Play Village Mushroom House Play Tent
$44
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Educational Toys
Kid o
Pattern Stacker
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Kid o Educational Toys
Hape
Toddler Amazing Animal Alphabet
$39.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Hape Games & Puzzles
Bed Bath & Beyond Early Learning Toys
Manhattan Toy® Tiger Activity Center
$29.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Early Learning Toys
Melissa & Doug
Kids' Add & Subtract Abacus
$19.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Games & Puzzles
Elmo's Hide and Seek Game
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Selfridges Toys
B Preschool Toys Woofer toy guitar
$49
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Toys
Imaginarium Discovery Animals and Shapes Sorting Cube
$10
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Skip Hop
Explore & More Hedgehog Accordion
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Skip Hop Educational Toys
