 Skip Nav
Holiday For Kids
14 Holiday Traditions You Should Start With Your Family This Year
Gift Guide
Stumped by What to Get Him This Year? We Have 22 Unique Gifts
Holiday Gift Guide
7 Sets of Matching Family Pajamas — All at Kohl's
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Parents' Brutally Honest Reaction to Hearing Their Son Has a Fatal Rare Disease Will Tear You Up

After losing a brother to Tay-Sachs disease before she was born, photographer Karen Haberberg knew that the conversation surrounding rare genetic diseases needed to be heard by a larger audience. And once her best friend's son was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome (a neurological disorder that's often confused with autism and cerebral palsy), she dove headfirst into her book, An Ordinary Day: Kids With Rare Genetic Conditions, which takes look at the ins and outs of raising a child who has a rare genetic disease.

The photographer got her project up and running with a Kickstarter, and to say it's eyeopening would be an understatement. Karen sheds light on different conditions that plague one in 10 children in the US — including Crohn's disease, Glass syndrome, and PACS1 syndrome — by capturing the everyday lives of 27 families who have kiddos who battle these diseases every single day.

Related
Why This Mom Is on a Mission to Photograph Children With Rare Genetic Diseases

And while Karen enjoyed getting to know the families she featured, she didn't always leave their homes with dry eyes. "It's been an honor and privilege to work with each of the families, but given the topic, there were some difficult moments emotionally during the interviewing process," Karen told POPSUGAR. "While we may have shed a few tears together, their honesty and my empathy was a beautiful thing. I only want the best for these kids, and I think the parents recognized that."

Karen shows just how heartbreaking raising a child with a rare disease can be through a video about James, a 7-year-old boy who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy (a fatal genetic disorder characterized by muscle degeneration and weakness). The footage of the in-person interview with his parents gives a raw, emotional account of what it's like having a child with an incurable, degenerative illness — and it will make even the strongest person sob.

Karen explains that the whole point of the book is to raise awareness and spark conversation about diseases you don't learn about every day. "One of the goals of this project was designed to get the word out on a population that is often overlooked and sometimes even shunned from society," she explained. "People recognized the need for the book as an effort to raise awareness on a variety of genetic conditions, to help fund research for treatments, and to connect families with kids who have rare genetic conditions to each other and the world at large."

Scroll through to see stills from An Ordinary Day: Kids With Rare Genetic Conditions and watch the video featuring James's parents above.

Parents' Brutally Honest Reaction to Hearing Their Son Has a Fatal Rare Disease Will Tear You Up
Parents' Brutally Honest Reaction to Hearing Their Son Has a Fatal Rare Disease Will Tear You Up
Parents' Brutally Honest Reaction to Hearing Their Son Has a Fatal Rare Disease Will Tear You Up
Parents' Brutally Honest Reaction to Hearing Their Son Has a Fatal Rare Disease Will Tear You Up
Parents' Brutally Honest Reaction to Hearing Their Son Has a Fatal Rare Disease Will Tear You Up
Post
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Touching StoriesParenting NewsHealth And WellnessSpecial NeedsGeneticsParenting
Parenting
The Gift I Really Want My Kid to Get but Am Too Afraid to Ask For
by Laurel Elis
What It's Like to Be a Mother
Parenting
What to Say When Your Friend Asks, "What's It Like to Be a Mom?"
by Jennifer Batchelor
Photos of Nurses Helping Moms After Birth
Babies
This Photographer's Photo Series Shows Just How Badass Nurses Really Are
by Murphy Moroney
My Daughter Was Harassed
Parenthood
My Second-Grade Daughter Was Harassed — and No One Is Doing Anything About It
by Christina Bell
Family Holiday Traditions to Start
Holiday For Kids
14 Holiday Traditions You Should Start With Your Family This Year
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds