This Kid Dressed Up as a Fart For Halloween, and It's LOL-Worthy

We know we're a good two weeks past Halloween, but when you just discover that a kid dressed up as a fart for his trick-or-treating costume, you are essentially required to share it, right?

That's our thinking, anyway. So, because the image really does speak for itself, we'll leave it at that. What a cute little stinker . . .