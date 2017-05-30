The Jaw-Dropping Moment 1 Boy Was Flung Off a Newly Opened Water Slide

Both kids and adults can get a thrill from steep water slides, but these water park attractions are meant to bring Summer fun, not pure terror. However, less than two hours after Wave Water Park's grand opening in California, stomachs dropped for an entirely different reason.

During a shocking video captured on video, a 10-year-old boy can be seen being flung from the park's 80-degree angled water slide just 90 minutes into the day. In the clip, the child flies off the slide and hits concrete. Amazingly, the child was released from the hospital with only minor injuries, but the upsetting video is making parents think twice about letting their kids line up for larger water slides.

According to ABC News, the park shut down three slides following the incident as it looks for "an exact reason" for the horrifying accident and is reconsidering both the height and weight requirements.

"Obviously that's not what you want to have happen on your first day," Linda Smith, the assistant city manager for the City of Dublin, told KGO-TV in San Francisco. "But we want everyone who comes to this park to have a safe and fun experience and that's our primary goal."

The city of Dublin, CA, owns this water park, and regulations vary between states. This upsetting incident comes nearly a year after another 10-year-old boy was killed in Kansas while riding the world's tallest water slide. At the time, Jun Zhuang, a professor of industrial and systems engineering at the University of Buffalo, explained to USA Today why these new water slides are so dangerous: it's almost impossible to take into account and test for all combinations of weather, wind, and weight.

"The newly designed tallest, fastest, steepest water slides . . . attain higher and higher speeds and become more and more dangerous," Jun said.