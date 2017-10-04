 Skip Nav
Parenting
18 Signs That Prove Your Partner Is an Amazing Parent
Sisters
My Sister Is Nothing Like Me — and That's Why She's My Best Friend
Babies
This Baby Gets Photographed Wearing an Incredible Costume Every Time She Naps

Boy Saves Choking Friend's Life With the Heimlich Maneuver

Boy Who Saved His Friend's Life Proves Everyone Should Know the Heimlich

Jack Mongeau, an 11-year-old boy, just saved his best friend's life thanks to a vital skill his father, Steve, a licensed nurse's aide, recently taught him: the Heimlich maneuver. When Jack's friend Bella Moran started choking on a lollipop, the girl signaled to her friend that she needed help by putting her hands around her throat. Jack immediately sprung into action performing the Heimlich, and on the fourth or fifth push, the lollipop dislodged from Bella's throat.

The boy won't call himself a hero, and his dad says his son is "an 11-year-old who just jumped in when he had to," but Bella's father James says he's very grateful and thankful to Jack for saving his daughter's life and to Steve, for teaching his son such an important skill. Although this incident ended on a positive note, had Jack not known the Heimlich, things could have ended differently for Bella — an important reminder to all parents to teach their kids (and themselves) vital safety skills in case of emergency.
Join the conversation
Parenting VideosHealth And SafetyTweens And TeensParenting NewsMiddle School
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Teens
by Alessia Santoro
Cool Gifts For Tweens
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Should I Send My Kids to Boarding School?
Tweens and Teens
Everything You Need to Know About Sending Your Child to Boarding School
by Eleanor Sheehan
Build a Positive Home
Tweens and Teens
How to Build a Home That Boosts Self-Esteem
by Leah Rocketto
Signs of Low Self-Esteem
Tweens and Teens
Signs Your Child Suffers From Low Self-Esteem
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds