 Skip Nav
Babies
New Moms: Just Say No to Frequent Visitors Right After Birth
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
Babies
Your Boob Size and 11 Other Ways to Tell If You're Having a Boy or a Girl
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Badass Breastfeeding Tattoos That Might Tempt You to Get Ink

Whether you breastfed for two weeks, six years, or not at all, there's a certain beauty to the act of breastfeeding that just can't be denied. To honor nursing and the unique bond it creates between mother and baby, tons of moms have taken the plunge and gotten permanent reminders of that vulnerable time with gorgeous tattoos.

Scroll through for 22 breastfeeding tattoos that will totally make you want to get ink.

Related
14 Tattoo Ideas For Parents Wanting to Honor Their Kids
13 Ink Ideas to Celebrate the Love You Have For Your Child
Why These 26 Tattooed Dads Will Be the Sexiest Thing You See All Day

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
BreastfeedingTattoos
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
12 Tiny, Beautiful Tattoo Ideas For Writers
by Laura Marie Meyers
Stylish Small Tattoo Ideas and Inspiration
Tattoos
by Aemilia Madden
Kylie Jenner Tyga Tattoo Change
Beauty News
Kylie Jenner's Genius New Ink Shows How to Deal With a Tattoo For Your Ex
by Alaina Demopoulos
Tattoo Ideas Based on Zodiac Signs
Tattoos
Which Tattoo Should You Get Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
by Tara Block
Sugar Skull Tattoo Inspiration
Tattoos
25 Meaningful Sugar Skull Tattoos You'll Want to Get Immediately
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds