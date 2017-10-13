This Drug-Induced Love Letter to Moms Is the Hilarious Pat on the Back You Need

.@broadcity is all about that super duper love. And don't you forget it. pic.twitter.com/kUT2RIa1Qd — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) October 12, 2017

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are the feminist heroes of Broad City, and during any given episode, we can see the girls living their "best" stoner lives, which often entails giving horrible advice about getting through your 20s, but as loyal viewers, we can confidently say we never expected them to comment on motherhood in the way they did during this week's episode. Sure, it may have taken a mushroom-induced trip to cause this parent-praising epiphany, but it was seriously amazing.

During an adventurous day taking to the streets of New York City, Ilana and Abbi start talking about the beautiful gift of motherhood (yes, the drugs have definitely kicked in at this point). The topic of parenting is pretty out of character for these two, but Ilana tastefully notes how giving birth is literally someone "p*ssy-pooping" another person, and the rest is history. They immediately turn into psychedelic comic book characters with baby bumps, transcending into a world of breastfeeding women flying through the clouds.

"Moms are literal superheroes," Abby says. "I mean, can you imagine how much love you must feel when you have a baby?" With Ilana adding, "They have super duper love, like that song 'Super Duper Love' by Joss Stone. . . . God, we're gonna be good moms!" Watch the hilarious psychedelic praise to moms above, and prepare to crack up.