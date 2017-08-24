 Skip Nav
20 Decadent Brownie Recipes Your Kids Will Eat by the Pan

Nothing says delicious like an ooey-gooey brownie, whether it's a classic chocolate fudge square or a chocolate-chip-filled blondie. It doesn't matter if you make them for a birthday party, Thursday night's dessert, or the school bake sale, brownies are always a hit with kiddos (and adults!).

Read through for 20 decadent recipes your kids will eat by the pan.

Easy Homemade Fudge Brownies
Funfetti Cookie Dough Brownies
Cookies-and-Cream-Stuffed Brownies
Peanut Butter Blossom Brownies
Nutella-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Blondies
Loaded Mint Chocolate Brownies
Red Velvet Brownies With Cream Cheese Frosting
Caramel and Coconut Blondies
Cake Batter Blondies
No-Bake Cookie Dough Brownies
Cinnamon Blondies
Caramel Apple Blondies
Chocolate Chip Zucchini Brownies
Chocolate Peppermint Brownies
Gluten-Free Turtle Brownies
Butter-Pecan-Frosted Fudge Brownies
Sweet Potato Chocolate Chip Brownies
Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies
Coconut Cream Brownies
Chocolate Mousse Brownies
Food And ActivitiesKid-Friendly DessertsKid-Friendly RecipesBrowniesDessert
