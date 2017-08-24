Brownies For Kids
20 Decadent Brownie Recipes Your Kids Will Eat by the Pan
Nothing says delicious like an ooey-gooey brownie, whether it's a classic chocolate fudge square or a chocolate-chip-filled blondie. It doesn't matter if you make them for a birthday party, Thursday night's dessert, or the school bake sale, brownies are always a hit with kiddos (and adults!).
Read through for 20 decadent recipes your kids will eat by the pan.
