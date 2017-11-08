This Building Block Menorah Is 1 Piece of Holiday Decor Your Kids Have Been Waiting For

Getting the kids involved in the Hanukkah fun just got easier than ever with this Building Block Menorah ($18). The whole family will have fun experimenting with new ways to connect the interlocking blocks, which the product's Amazon listing says encourage creative problem-solving, teamwork, and fine-motor development. Buy it ahead of the holidays so you can build and display the menorah for Hanukkah or give it as a gift during the celebrations. Either way, it's a clever way to get the whole family involved in some seasonal fun — and at a reasonable price.



