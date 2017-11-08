 Skip Nav

Building Block Menorah

This Building Block Menorah Is 1 Piece of Holiday Decor Your Kids Have Been Waiting For

Getting the kids involved in the Hanukkah fun just got easier than ever with this Building Block Menorah ($18). The whole family will have fun experimenting with new ways to connect the interlocking blocks, which the product's Amazon listing says encourage creative problem-solving, teamwork, and fine-motor development. Buy it ahead of the holidays so you can build and display the menorah for Hanukkah or give it as a gift during the celebrations. Either way, it's a clever way to get the whole family involved in some seasonal fun — and at a reasonable price.


Building Block Menorah
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Holiday For KidsGifts For KidsGifts Under $25MenorahsHanukkahHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Building Block Menorah
from amazon.com
$18
Shop More
Hollister Teen Guys' Clothes SHOP MORE
Hollister
Epic Flex Athletic Skinny Jeans
from Hollister Co.
$59.95
Hollister
Sherpa Trucker Jacket
from Hollister Co.
$79.95
Hollister
Must-Have Crewneck T-Shirt
from Hollister Co.
$9.95
Hollister
Military Shirt Jacket
from Hollister Co.
$79.95$47.97
Hollister
Must-Have Henley T-Shirt
from Hollister Co.
$14.95
Disguise Girls' Dresses SHOP MORE
Disguise
LEGO Skeleton Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$53.99$39.99
Disguise
The Incredibles Dash Classic Muscle Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$35.99$22.29
Disguise
Transformers Bumblebee Classic Muscle Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$35.99$24.79
Disguise
Minecraft Creeper Deluxe Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$43.99$30.29
Disguise
My Little Pony Pinkie Pie Classic Dress-Up Set - Kids
from Zulily
$27.99$21.99
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds