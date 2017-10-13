 Skip Nav
Bun in the Oven Pregnancy Announcement

In True Dad Fashion, Daughter's "Bun-in-the-Oven" Announcement Goes Right Over His Head

When L. Drewiske decided to send her dad on a birthday gift scavenger hunt with the actual intention of announcing her pregnancy with his first grandchild, she probably thought the bread bun she placed in her parents' oven would be enough of a hint for him to get the message. In true dad fashion, the clue went right over his head. With one camera filming her dad and the other filming her mom, Drewiske and her partner captured both of their hilarious — albeit delayed — reactions to the news.

"We decided to tell my parents we're pregnant with their first grandchild by telling Dad he had to look in the kitchen to find his birthday present," Drewiske wrote in a video post shared to Facebook. "We recorded Mom and Dad with different cameras for their reaction. . . . This is what happened."

This Pregnancy Announcement Goes Out to All the F*cking Moms Who Curse

Watch the hilarious video to see what unfolds (and if this reminds you of your dad, you're not even close to alone).
