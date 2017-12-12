This Burt's Bees Baby Box Is the Ultimate Gift For New Moms

When it comes time to pick up the perfect gift for a new mom-to-be, there are a whole host of places you can turn. The registry, of course, which will likely be stocked with everything from newborn diapers to bottles, or you can search online must-have shopping guides. But if you're looking to splurge and pick up a gift that'll make a major impact, consider Burt's Bees Baby Bee Box ($200). It's jam-packed with three months' worth of essentials, like onesies, burp cloths, shoulder bibs, chlorine-free wipes, a crib sheet, and plenty more. It's the type of gift that will put an anxious mom at ease, because it literally includes everything.