Can You Spot the Kid Drowning in This Public Pool Before the Lifeguard Does?
Can You Spot the Drowning Child in This Public Pool?

Can You Spot the Kid Drowning in This Public Pool Before the Lifeguard Does?

A day at the pool isn't all fun and games — and no one knows that better than the lifeguard.

Drowning can happen in the blink of an eye and even when people are within arm's reach of the victim. As much as we think we might notice someone struggling in the water, drowning is often a silent killer.

Thankfully, in this real-life video taken at a public wave pool, a boy is spotted drowning within seconds by a resourceful lifeguard — likely well before anyone watching this footage, even knowing what to search for, could spot him.

The lifeguard sounds her whistle, swims out to the boy who lost hold of his floating ring, and carries him to safety.

One important factor to note is that this video includes sound, but you never hear the boy's cries for help. That's because when someone is drowning, contrary to what many assume, they can't call out — there isn't time to inhale or exhale. Often, they aren't able to wave their arms, which was a lucky ability for the child at this particular pool.

So can you find him?
