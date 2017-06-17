Celebrities Who Have Given Birth Via C-Section
23 Celebrities Who've Given Birth Via C-Section
Photo 1 of 24
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
23 Celebrities Who've Given Birth Via C-Section
The growing C-section rate is always the subject of debate and is one that is closely associated with Hollywood. Though the home-birth movement is gaining momentum among celebs, one-third of all births still come via surgery. Whether moms are "too posh to push" and schedule their deliveries in advance or end up going under the knife after hours (and sometimes days) of labor, plenty of Tinseltown mamas first meet their lil ones in the operating room. Check out 23 celeb moms who've gone this route.
All childbirth is a natural event! Be glad we have C sections as an option today. Just 100 years ago, they were only done to save the baby when the Mother wasn't expected to make it, because back then, they didn't believe in sewing up the uterus due to risk of infection, and so women typically bled to death or died of infection! Modern suture material made todays C sections possible. In medieval times, horrible instruments were used to crush the babies head when they got stuck in the pelvis to save the mother rather than losing both Mother and baby!