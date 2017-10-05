 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 Kid-Approved Christmas Gifts — All $20 and Under

It's almost time for "How do I budget myself shopping for the kids?" season! Instead of breaking the bank buying gifts because every time you spend too much money, an elf dies (kidding), why not check out our list of 50 hot (cheap) Christmas gifts for the kiddos? All 20 bucks and under, your job as Santa will be more rewarding and less anxiety producing once January comes around and you're looking at those bank accounts wondering, "Did I really need to spend that much?"

Nope! No, you didn't, so shop off of this list and set a few dollars aside for wine once your family or in-laws start to wear you down over the holidays . . .

Related
40 Toys Your Kids Will Be Obsessed With This Year

Glimmies Glimtern
$18
Buy Now
WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey Toy Zoe
$15
Buy Now
Pikmi Pops Surprise! Jumbo Dog Plush
$20
Buy Now
Soggy Doggy Game
$20
Buy Now
Tegu Travel Pals Magnetic Wooden Building Toy Blocks
$20
Buy Now
Walter the Farting Dog
$14
Buy Now
Etch a Sketch
$16
Buy Now
VT Mini Combat Action Wrestling Toy Figure Play Set
$15
Buy Now
Tulip Tie-Dye Kit
$14
Buy Now
Cutie Car Shopkins Playset
$20
Buy Now
Enchantimals Sleepover Night Owl Doll
$13
Buy Now
Play-Doh Stamp 'n' Shape Toolkit
$11
Buy Now
Kinetic Sand Sandcastle Set
$19
Buy Now
DC Super Friends Matching Game
$10
Buy Now
Disney's Phineas and Ferb For Nintendo DS
$8
Buy Now
Disney Moana's Magical Seashell Necklace
$9
Buy Now
Disney Pixar Cars 3 Thomasville Speedway Portable Playset
$20
Buy Now
Barbie All Doll'd Up Stylist Set
$17
Buy Now
Fisher-Price Little People Lift 'n' Lower Fire Truck
$15
Buy Now
JoJo Siwa Bow Bow Plush- Purple
$17
Buy Now
Disney Pixar Cars, Lightning McQueen and Fabulous Blue
$8
Buy Now
Just Like Home Deluxe Housekeeping Playset
$20
Buy Now
Paw Patrol Jumbo Plush Marshall
$20
Buy Now
Fast Lane Light & Sound Police Car
$15
Buy Now
Play-Doh Campfire Picnic Playset
$15
Buy Now
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Book
$9
Buy Now
Just Like Home Super Play Food Set
$17
Buy Now
Little Golden Book Christmas Stories
$10
Buy Now
Trolls Poppy Styling Troll
$20
Buy Now
Animal Planet Giant Radio Control Centipede
$20
Buy Now
Apples to Apples Party in a Box
$13
Buy Now
Monster High Frankie Stein Doll
$14
Buy Now
Minecraft The End Set Ender Dragon vs. Steve
$20
Buy Now
Glimmies Glimtern
WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey Toy Zoe
Pikmi Pops Surprise! Jumbo Dog Plush
Soggy Doggy Game
Tegu Travel Pals Magnetic Wooden Building Toy Blocks
How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Walter the Farting Dog
Shopkins Shoppies Dolls, Marsha Mello
Marvel Titan Hero Series Hulk Figure
Etch a Sketch
Mini Combat Action Wrestling Toy Figure Play Set
Barbie Fashionistas Doll
Tulip Tie-Dye Kit
Cutie Car Shopkins Playset
Hasbro Connect 4 Game
Enchantimals Sleepover Night Owl Dolls
Play-Doh Stamp 'n' Shape Toolkit
Disney Princess Enchanted Cupcake Party Game
Angry Birds Star Wars (Nintendo 3DS)
Kinetic Sand Sandcastle Set
DC Super Friends Matching Game
Hoot Owl Hoot Board Game
Phineas and Ferb For Nintendo DS
Lego Super Heroes Clash of the Heroes
Fisher-Price BeatBowWow Interactive Learning Toy
Disney Moana's Magical Seashell Necklace
Disney Pixar Cars 3 Thomasville Speedway Portable Playset
Lego Duplo Disney Mickey & Minnie Birthday Parade
Disney Elena of Avalor Adventure Dress
Barbie All Doll'd Up Stylist Set
Fisher-Price Little People Lift 'n' Lower Fire Truck
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Holiday Gift GuideGift GuideHoliday
Shop More
Target Decor SHOP MORE
Threshold
Outdoor Throw Blanket - Black Diamond
from Target
$34.99
Target
Room Essentials Metal Frame - Brass - 16x20 Matted for 11x14 Photo
from Target
$29.99$22.49
Threshold
Lumbar Pillow - Seahorses
from Target
$19.99
Target
Room Essentials Storage Mirror Black
from Target
$39.99
Threshold
Earthenware Tall Cream/Blue Vase
from Target
$29.99$28.49
Penguin Random House Baby & Toddler Books SHOP MORE
Penguin Random House
Dr. Suess Hardcover Book Set
from Off 5th
$54.96$44.99
Penguin Random House
Johanna's Christmas- A Festive Coloring Book
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$15$11.25
Penguin Random House
Walk This World at Christmastime Illustrated Book
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$17.99$13.49
Penguin Random House
Animals Book
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$22$16.50
Penguin Random House
Jingle Bells Illustrated Book
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$19.99$14.99
Target Outdoor Sports & Games SHOP MORE
Vtech
Kidizoom Action Cam - Yellow,Black
from Target
$35.49
Target
NSI International LASER X Two Player Laser Tag Gaming Set
from Target
$44.99
Target
Little People Fisher-Price Little People Music Parade Ride-On
from Target
$29.99
Target
Frozen Disney Frozen Boom Box
from Target
$19.99
Target
Frozen Disney Frozen Alpine Adventure Playland
from Target
$24.99
Target Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Decor Shopping
Trick or Treat! Target Released Its Halloween Collection — Here Are 30 Items We Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
Target's Fall Decor Line Has Arrived! Here Are 7 Products You Need For Cozy Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
16 Haunted House Essentials For an Epic Halloween — All $25 or Less
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
50 Easy Ways to Turn Your Home Into an Oasis of Coziness
by Kate McKenna
Target Decor AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jennamrossiter
hollygery
northern_style
brittzacc
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds