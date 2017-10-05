50 Kid-Approved Christmas Gifts — All $20 and Under

It's almost time for "How do I budget myself shopping for the kids?" season! Instead of breaking the bank buying gifts because every time you spend too much money, an elf dies (kidding), why not check out our list of 50 hot (cheap) Christmas gifts for the kiddos? All 20 bucks and under, your job as Santa will be more rewarding and less anxiety producing once January comes around and you're looking at those bank accounts wondering, "Did I really need to spend that much?"

Nope! No, you didn't, so shop off of this list and set a few dollars aside for wine once your family or in-laws start to wear you down over the holidays . . .