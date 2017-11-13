9 Adorable Stocking Stuffers From Gap — All Under $13

You already know you're going to get all the lip balm and ponytail holders you can find for this year's stockings, but what else will you put inside to make the experience unique? Most people want to find cozy things they can immediately throw on, so don't leave them hanging. From thick, festive socks to an everyday scarf that can be worn in the hair or to the office, we found nine supremely cute stocking stuffers, all from Gap. And the best part is they're all under $13, too.