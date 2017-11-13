 Skip Nav
9 Adorable Stocking Stuffers From Gap — All Under $13

You already know you're going to get all the lip balm and ponytail holders you can find for this year's stockings, but what else will you put inside to make the experience unique? Most people want to find cozy things they can immediately throw on, so don't leave them hanging. From thick, festive socks to an everyday scarf that can be worn in the hair or to the office, we found nine supremely cute stocking stuffers, all from Gap. And the best part is they're all under $13, too.

Gap
Patchwork knit knee high socks
$12.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Socks
Gap
Stretch cotton hipster
$10.50
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Plus Intimates
Gap
Star cuff bracelet
$12.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Bracelets
Gap
Cubic zirconia studs
$12.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Jewelry
Gap
GapFit swim pouch
$14.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Bags
Gap
Star silk square scarf
$12.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Scarves & Wraps
Gap
Stretch cotton ruffle hipster
$10.50
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Panties
Poplin Graphic Sleep Shorts
$12
from gap.com
Buy Now
Logo Baseball Hat
$13
from gap.com
Buy Now
