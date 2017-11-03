 Skip Nav
1 Little Boy With Cancer Asked For Christmas Cards as His Last Wish, and We're Sobbing


After battling a rare form of cancer known as stage four neuroblastoma for years, 9-year-old Jacob Thompson's family got news no parent could begin to imagine: he likely wouldn't make it to Christmas. In an effort to keep Jacob's spirits up and the pain at bay, his parents asked the world to send their son Christmas cards – and people are delivering. Jacob's mother, Michelle Thompson Simard, explained that her son had been taken to the hospital for the very last time in a heartbreaking message on the family's Go Fund Me page:

"On Oct. 11, 2017 Jacob was admitted to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital for the last time. Jacob's neuroblastoma has spread to his head — namely the sinuses, bottom of the skull, several spots in the small bones in the inner ear and several spots on the membrane between the skull and brain. We started radiation a week prior and Jacob's condition got worse and he was having no success with oral pain meds."

Mom's Crushing Account of Son's Last Days Will Make You Hug Your Kids Tighter

After doctors realized the cancer had spread to his hip, they gave Jacob only a month longer to live — urging his parents to spend as much time with him as possible over the next few weeks. The Thompson family have every intention of making the time they have left with their son special and decided to celebrate Christmas early by decorating his hospital room, scheduling an in-person visit with Santa Claus, and watching him open tons of holiday cards from well-wishers.

Planning on sending a card? Mail it to:

Jacob Thompson
C/O Maine Medical Center
22 Bramhall St.
Portland, ME 04102

"Jacob loves the holiday season," Michelle said in an interview with Good Housekeeping, "and we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world."

