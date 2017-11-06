 Skip Nav
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For 7-Year-Olds
Kid Shopping
Baby's First Halloween: 82 Cute Costume Ideas
Affordable Decor
You Can Finally Buy Chip and Joanna Gaines's New Target Collection! Here Are Our 83 Favorite Items

Childbirth Demonstration Using Ping-Pong Ball and Balloon

Childbirth Makes Way More Sense After Watching This Ping-Pong and Balloon Demonstration

If the actual specifics surrounding childbirth are confusing to you, you're not alone. Liz Chalmers, a childbirth educator, has taught enough classes through her midwifery practice to know that the details can be a bit fuzzy for moms-to-be. So when her niece was learning to be a childbirth teacher herself, Liz created a video to show her one of her tricks to better explain the process . . . and it involves a ping-pong ball and a balloon.

The demonstration, which lasts for three amazing minutes (far shorter than the real thing!), models how the cervix thins and dilates during labor and what contractions really do to a woman's body. You'll be amazed at how accurate it really is. Well, aside from the whole ping-pong ball shooting out across the room. That's — thankfully — not quite how it happens.
Join the conversation
Parenting VideosChildbirth
Celebrity Kids
Chris Pratt Has an Adorable Movie Date With His 5-Year-Old Son, Jack
by Terry Carter
New NICU Teck Acute Care Centre For Moms and Babies
Parenting News
Finally — This NICU Allows Moms to Sleep Beside Their Newborn Babies
by Kelsey Garcia
Nightmare Before Christmas Gender Reveal Fake Out
Humor
No One Expected the Twist to This Nightmare Before Christmas Gender Reveal
by Alessia Santoro
Mom Forgets to Buy a Halloween Costume
Humor
This Mom Regaling Her "Real Halloween Horror Story" Is Every Last-Minute Parent
by Alessia Santoro
Selena Quintanilla Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony 2017
Latina Celebrity
Selena Quintanilla Is Finally Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds