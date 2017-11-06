Childbirth Makes Way More Sense After Watching This Ping-Pong and Balloon Demonstration

If the actual specifics surrounding childbirth are confusing to you, you're not alone. Liz Chalmers, a childbirth educator, has taught enough classes through her midwifery practice to know that the details can be a bit fuzzy for moms-to-be. So when her niece was learning to be a childbirth teacher herself, Liz created a video to show her one of her tricks to better explain the process . . . and it involves a ping-pong ball and a balloon.

The demonstration, which lasts for three amazing minutes (far shorter than the real thing!), models how the cervix thins and dilates during labor and what contractions really do to a woman's body. You'll be amazed at how accurate it really is. Well, aside from the whole ping-pong ball shooting out across the room. That's — thankfully — not quite how it happens.