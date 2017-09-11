 Skip Nav
Family Life
To the Mom Staying in the Unhappy Marriage For Her Kids
37 Scarily Cute Halloween Sweets
12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need
6 Books to Help Introduce 9/11 to Kids

Try as we might to shield our children from harm and the horrors of the world, sometimes it is best to face it head-on. As we remember the events of 9/11 today, we will be inundated with images of the burning twin towers, the Pentagon in smoke, and a plane in a field. Turn off the TV, and your little ones are still likely to see the images when Mom turns on the computer or Dad opens the newspaper. Children who weren't even glints in our eyes are now old enough to ask what Sept. 11 is all about.

A number of books have been written about the events, but these six are geared toward young kids to help introduce 9/11 in an age-appropriate manner.

September 12th: We Knew Everything Would Be All Right
September Roses
The Little Chapel That Stood
Fireboat
America Is Under Attack: September 11, 2011: The Day the Towers Fell
The Survivor Tree: Inspired by a True Story
Join the conversation
Kid Books And MusicKid ShoppingTough ConversationsSeptember 11
Join The Conversation
Natasha-Dantzig Natasha-Dantzig 6 years
I am so dreading talking to my little P about this. These books will help if I can get through them without bawling.
