6 Books to Help Introduce 9/11 to Kids

Try as we might to shield our children from harm and the horrors of the world, sometimes it is best to face it head-on. As we remember the events of 9/11 today, we will be inundated with images of the burning twin towers, the Pentagon in smoke, and a plane in a field. Turn off the TV, and your little ones are still likely to see the images when Mom turns on the computer or Dad opens the newspaper. Children who weren't even glints in our eyes are now old enough to ask what Sept. 11 is all about.

A number of books have been written about the events, but these six are geared toward young kids to help introduce 9/11 in an age-appropriate manner.