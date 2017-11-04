 Skip Nav
Chip Gaines Knows You Hate His Long Hair, So He's Agreed to Cut It Under 1 Condition

Image Source: Getty / Roy Rochlin

Chip Gaines has grown out his signature red locks, and Fixer Upper fans have a lot of opinions about it. Like, a lot. And they're pretty much all negative. The Texas HGTV star just acknowledged the hair controversy in a very altruistic way, writing in a recent email blast, "It's come to my attention that a lot of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it? Now's the time to put your money where your mouth is."

Chip went on to explain that he'll cut his hair only if fans donate to St. Jude. He and Joanna are heading to Memphis to visit the Target House with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital next week, and they want to do something big for the kids. Specifically, they want to present a huge check funded by fans' generosity. "The more money we raise over the next four days, the shorter my hair goes. That's a promise," he explained, noting that he'll even buzz it all off if the donations warrant it. You can learn more about how to help kids and get Chip to cut his hair at MagnoliaFoundation.net.

Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim

